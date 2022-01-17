Normal council to consider Heartland, Maggie Miley's expansions

NORMAL — New expansions in uptown Normal and at Heartland Community College will be up for approval when the Normal Town Council meets Tuesday.

With recommendation from the Uptown Normal Review Commission, the council will consider approving a waiver that will allow for the building that houses Maggie Miley’s Irish Pub to expand into a vacant lot at 128 E. Beaufort St.

The expansion would connect to Maggie Miley’s and include two floors. The front half of the first floor would allow for additional 1,100-square-foot dining space for Maggie Miley’s, and the back half would hold garage space and an elevator, according to commission documents.

The second floor would have an open-air terrace and outdoor bar at the front with interior space in the back for restrooms and other facility uses. The building owner has indicated the non-residential second-floor spaces will be rented out for events.

“It’s exciting to bring something new, a new venue into uptown,” said Cathy Oloffson, town communication director.

The review commission last week approved the proposed design which includes an emergency exit door that opens onto the sidewalk. The commission and town staff recommend a code waiver for the door, which is necessary for the $950,000 project to continue because the door placement would violate the town’s zoning code.

The council will also consider an expansion at Heartland, including the construction of an agriculture-focused educational facility just west of the main campus at 1500 W. Raab Road.

Michael Lundeen, architect for the project, told the Normal Planning Commision, Heartland’s most recent master plan “revealed a need for additional agricultural education and training opportunities,” according to council documents.

The Normal Planning Commission recommended conditional approval of a preliminary subdivision plan for the property between the main campus and Interstates 55 and 74.

The expansion would include a new sidewalk and additional access point connecting the entrance to the new facility and Raab Road. Heartland is conducting a traffic impact analysis to determine whether a new traffic signal will be necessary, according to council documents.

Approval from town staff and the commission is conditional on confirmation that an additional traffic signal will not be necessary.

In other business, Vasu Gadhiraju, the town’s director of innovation and technology, will give council an update on the town’s progress on its “Smart City” initiative goals, which focus on the use of technology to support more efficient municipal operations, service delivery and economic development.

Cultural Arts Director Beth Whisman also will give an update on the town’s Public Art Master Plan.

Oloffson said this will serve as a way to discuss possible public art endeavors and receive “some direction from council for the way forward on that.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

