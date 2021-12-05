Normal council to approve property tax levy with flat rate

NORMAL — Normal homeowners are expected to pay the same property tax rate next year.

The Normal Town Council on Monday will consider an ordinance for the 2021 property tax levy, which is estimated to be $13,381,652, an increase of $326,324 from last year’s levy.

Despite the levy increase, the tax rate is expected to remain flat at $1.4597 for 2022. The town’s equalized assessed value is estimated at $916,769,477, an increase of 2.5%.

“The town is in a strong financial position,” Town Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said Friday. “Town staff is doing what it can to keep the rate the same.”

Before the meeting Monday, council members will participate in a work session to discuss possible uses for money allocated from the American Rescue Plan.

Town staff will bring ideas and options for the council to consider and gain direction from the council on how to use the $10.8 million to be used over the next two years, Oloffson said.

Council will also vote on a resolution to enter a lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management to obtain 30 vehicles on a 12-month lease and four vehicles on a six-month lease.

According to meeting documents, the lease financing program reduces the town’s operational spend for vehicles. This program was piloted last year when the town leased four pickup trucks and one passenger van for six months.

After an “incredibly successful” first year, Oloffson said staff now looks to expand the program.

The estimated cost of the 34 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCabs is $113,000, and after the lease expires, proceeds from the sale are estimated at $117,000, town staff said.

A development agreement with O’Brien Automotive will also be up for vote Monday night.

The business currently operates O’Brien Mitsubishi and O’Brien Hyundai, but O’Brien intends to expand operations and construct a new facility for Genesis vehicles.

O’Brien plans to expand the building and site of the current Mitsubishi facility at the corner of Fort Jesse Road and Veterans Parkway and convert it into a Hyundai facility.

The current Hyundai facility on Greenbriar Drive then would be used for Mitsubishi sales and service. Ultimately, O’Brien would invest in the construction of a new facility at 302 Landmark Drive, adjacent to the Fort Jesse location, to be used for Genesis sales and service.

Under the development agreement, O’Brien must invest a minimum of $7 million in total project costs, and any sales tax revenue generated that exceeds $435,000 per year will be rebated back to O’Brien, up to $850,000 over the seven-year agreement period.

“It’s exciting that a local business has expressed their desire to significantly invest in their property,” Oloffson said. “This is a good example of the town supporting our local businesses, wanting our businesses to stay and grow and appreciating their investment in the community.”

The sales tax rebate obligation ends at $850,000 or seven years — whichever happens first. O’Brien also is prohibited from relocating any of the brands for the duration of the agreement.

If the current properties were within an Enterprise Zone, O’Brien would have qualified for incentive packages, but given the business’ locations outside the zone, town staff worked with O’Brien leadership on how the town “could support their economic development goals,” according to meeting documents.

