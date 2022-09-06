Normal council OKs Wintergreen subdivision plans, rezoning

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Tuesday approved a rezoning ordinance and a preliminary development plan for the Wintergreen subdivision following revisions made after public backlash.

After delaying a previous vote during its Aug. 15 meeting, the council voted in favor of both ordinances with Trustee Stan Nord being the only dissenting vote.

Wintergreen encompasses roughly 26 acres north of Raab Road and west of Towanda Avenue.

The rezoning ordinance changes 4 acres from single-family residential (R-1) to mixed residential (R-2). The preliminary development plan allows developer Fairlawn Capital to build out the remainder of the subdivision while considering a few changes to accommodate neighbors’ concerns.

During the meeting, a number of neighbors discussed the potential effect the project would have on traffic safety, storm water infrastructure, their property values and how the added development would change the nature of the existing neighborhood.

“I have lived in Wintergreen for seven years now. I consider it a gem on the north side of Normal,” said resident Dane Simpson. “What I’m saying is we don’t want you to vote 'no' on this project, we just want you to vote 'not right now.'”

Resident Ashley McClintock raised concerns about the planned infill development that would close existing gaps in the subdivision and the impact on traffic patterns. She objected, for example, to extending Britstlecone Drive, which currently dead-ends at the north end of the existing subdivision, and suggested a gate or cul-de-sac.

While she said making it a cul-de-sac would be safer for children, town officials said that would create access problems.

Resident Carrie Hoffman also questioned whether Prairieland Elementary School would be able to accommodate the number of children living in the new housing.

The subdivision was annexed into Normal in 2001 as part of an agreement with the Raycraft family, according to council documents.

The most recent plat within Wintergreen, approved in 2007, had 57 detached single-family lots, mostly north of Beech Street. Pfitzer Road was converted into a cul-de-sac and five lots went from zero-lot-line homes to detached homes.

The following year, zoning in the area changed to single-family residential from Beech north to the interstate, leaving no mixed residential zoning, but that annexation agreement expired in 2016.

Town Planner Mercy Davison said everything in the proposed preliminary plan meets the standards for the town’s code as well as the requirement for rezoning and it is ultimately similar to a previous plan mocked up in 2001 with the exception of a few changes.

Davison said the two differences include roadways being realigned and lots north of Beech having an average size of 7,200 to 8,000 square feet. The original plan had the average lot ranging from 8,700 to 10,500 square feet.

Because of this, the current plan calls for a total of 285 lots — 259 detached and 26 attached — in the subdivision, which is four more than the original, Davison said.

With respect to the concerns about the storm water detention basin in the northeast corner of the property, Greg Troemel, the town's director of inspections, said the basin was designed to handle water from Wintergreen and the properties to the east.

He also said more planning work will have to be be done and approved before construction begins.

“Plans will have to meet ... (accepted engineering standards) and the engineer will have to demonstrate that can be done, and then our engineering department reviews those lines,” Troemel said, adding the plans will come back to the council and the town will have to issue permits for construction on those lots.

As for the possibility of a cul-de-sac at the end of Bristlecone, Davison said the developer does not support a gate and added that the town does not favor cul-de-sacs. They cause access problems for public safety and public works vehicles, she said.

“It’s just kind of a baseline notion of transportation. That’s not to say you can’t have cul-de-sacs. Clearly we have them all over the place, but there are standards for those and they're only supposed to be so long and have so many units on them,” Davison said. “If a cul-de-sac were to be desired, it would certainly have to go back through a process, it would require a code variance and another public hearing for sure.”

“If you cul-de-sac Bristlecone then the rest of the development that Fairlawn wants to build now has one access to Beech which means you have like 100-plus lots with one access to Beech,” Davison added.

Following the initial delay on both ordinances, state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, who is a partner with Fairlawn Capital, held multiple meetings with neighboring residents to make changes to the proposed plan.

The changes include renaming the subdivision from Wintergreen Third to Weldon Reserve, reflecting the middle name of Normal founder Jesse W. Fell.

Other changes include:

Providing a natural buffer of arborvitae trees between Weldon Reserve and Wintergreen Two;

Creating larger lots that border Wintergreen Two homes;

Providing a mix of housing styles and designs;

Placing restrictions in any lease to prohibit such things as basketball hoops in front of driveways, secondary structures in yards and above-ground pools.

The parties involved have talked about additional changes to configure lots in Weldon Reserve and are putting their intent in writing so homeowners know about the future of the project.

Nord said he recognizes the concerns about traffic safety in the area and adequate connection to arterial streets. He noted limiting access could cause drivers to use neighboring streets like Loblolly, Hicks, Bristlecone and Pfitzer as throughways.

Trustee Chemberly Harris said she understands concerns about traffic safety and the storm water infrastructure but she said some issues "might come across very NIMBY” when it comes to who ultimately ends up living in the subdivision, Harris said.

“Some of the comments that came to me basically said to me that somebody like me would not be welcomed or wanted in your area and that’s been a hard pill to swallow,” she said.

“Because I take this community to be very open and very welcoming and whether you did it intentionally or not, with a conscious bias or unconscious bias, it left me feeling in some kind of way … We want to make sure that you do continue to be able to have your home valued but some of the comments that I've heard about from recordings to what was captured in newspapers left me feeling some kind of way,” Harris said.

“So let us be mindful sometimes to find ways to think about how we say things and how to perceive things."

Other business during Tuesday’s meeting included:

Receiving and filing the town's expenditures for payment as of Aug. 31;

Adopting the McLean County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan;

Waiving the formal bidding process and executing a three-year agreement with All City Management Services Inc. for school crossing guard management services;

Authorizing an agreement for preliminary engineering services with Norfolk Southern Railway Co. for a review of plans and specifications for the West College Avenue crossing project that runs from Rivian Motorway to White Oak Road;

Authorizing intergovernmental agreements with Illinois State University for fire protection services and landscape waste disposal.