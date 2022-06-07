Normal council OKs $2.3 million in street resurfacing work

NORMAL — About $2.3 million work of street resurfacing projects are planned this summer in Normal, after the town council voted in favor of moving them forward Monday night.

The resurfacing plans are split into two projects, one using the roadway fund, which is funded in part by local motor fuel tax dollars, and one using the state-funded motor fuel tax fund.

Trustee Stan Nord sought to table the vote on the state-funded work so the council could review the town’s pavement surface evaluation and rating (PASER) results that are expected to be presented at the next meeting.

He said he wanted to ensure the selected streets were the highest priority as determined by data.

Trustee Scott Preston supported Nord's motion to table, but after that failed, he and Nord voted in support of moving the resurfacing projects forward.

Bloomington-based Rowe Construction was the sole bidder for the work.

The street segments up for resurfacing in these projects include:

North Parkside Road, from Braden Drive to Gregory Street

Aurora Way, from Orlando Avenue to Miles Lane

Warren Avenue, from Aurora to School Street

South Blair Drive, from Vernon Avenue to College Avenue

Hammitt Drive

Keller Road

Industrial Park Drive

North Parkside, from College to Braden

Prospect Avenue, south of Highland Avenue to Highland

West Virginia Avenue, from Franklin Avenue to Broadway Avenue

East Virginia, from Constitution Trail to Linden Street

South Fell Avenue, from Virginia to Vernon.

