 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal council OKs $2.3 million in street resurfacing work

  • 0
Download PDF Normal street projects

NORMAL — About $2.3 million work of street resurfacing projects are planned this summer in Normal, after the town council voted in favor of moving them forward Monday night.

The resurfacing plans are split into two projects, one using the roadway fund, which is funded in part by local motor fuel tax dollars, and one using the state-funded motor fuel tax fund.

Trustee Stan Nord sought to table the vote on the state-funded work so the council could review the town’s pavement surface evaluation and rating (PASER) results that are expected to be presented at the next meeting.

He said he wanted to ensure the selected streets were the highest priority as determined by data.

Trustee Scott Preston supported Nord's motion to table, but after that failed, he and Nord voted in support of moving the resurfacing projects forward.

Bloomington-based Rowe Construction was the sole bidder for the work. 

The street segments up for resurfacing in these projects include:

  • North Parkside Road, from Braden Drive to Gregory Street
  • Aurora Way, from Orlando Avenue to Miles Lane
  • Warren Avenue, from Aurora to School Street
  • South Blair Drive, from Vernon Avenue to College Avenue
  • Hammitt Drive
  • Keller Road
  • Industrial Park Drive
  • North Parkside, from College to Braden
  • Prospect Avenue, south of Highland Avenue to Highland
  • West Virginia Avenue, from Franklin Avenue to Broadway Avenue
  • East Virginia, from Constitution Trail to Linden Street
  • South Fell Avenue, from Virginia to Vernon.
Download PDF Normal Town Council: June 6, 2022

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

State Farm marks a century in Bloomington

State Farm marks a century in Bloomington

One hundred years ago Tuesday, a farmer named George J. Mecherle turned 45. The next day he began to turn a good idea into the largest automobile, property and casualty insurer in North America.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police officers allegedly watch homeless man drown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News