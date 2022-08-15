Normal council delays vote on Wintergreen subdivision plans

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council will not be voting on rezoning property and a preliminary development plan for the Wintergreen subdivision Monday.

According to an email to the mayor and town council, the Champaign-based developer Fairlawn Capital has requested that the two line items be pulled from the council's agenda.

The items will be brought back to the council at a future meeting when the developer is ready to proceed, the email said.

Wintergreen, which encompasses roughly 26 acres, is north of Raab Road and west of Towanda Avenue. The proposed ordinance would have changed the approximately 4-acre portion of Wintergreen from a single-family residential area (R-1) to a mixed residential designation (R-2).

The preliminary plan would have also allowed for the developer to build out the remainder of the subdivision, constructing lots north and east of Beech Street and Chuck Murray Drive to accommodate duplexes, rather than single-family homes.

As for other items on the agenda, the town council will vote to approve a modified grant agreement with the United State Department of Transportation to provide extra funding for the Underpass Project at Uptown Station.