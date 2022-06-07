Normal council commits $500,000 to Marcfirst 'dream' expansion

NORMAL — Marcfirst and education leaders are excited to be taking steps toward moving into a new space and expanding the nonprofit’s behavioral health clinic, they said Tuesday.

“We’ve still got some work to do, but this is a huge step in making our dream a reality,” said Brian Wipperman, CEO of Marcfirst.

The Normal Town Council on Monday night committed half a million dollars to Marcfirst, which will allow the nonprofit to acquire a vacant property at 2000 Jacobssen Drive, adjacent to Shepard Park.

Marcfirst’s space will grow from about 20,000 square feet at its current location, 1606 Hunt Drive in Normal, to about 35,000 square feet on Jacobssen.

With expanded space, “we’ll be able to grow how many people we’re supporting because we are just out of space at our current location,” Wipperman said.

Within close proximity of the public park, the nonprofit organization will be able to offer outdoor recreational amenities, expand programming, develop further partnerships and provide classroom space for the Regional Office of Education’s planned Central Illinois Bridge Academy.

Regional Superintendent Mark Jontry said Tuesday the ROE is excited for the opportunity for both Marcfirst and the academy, which will serve students who could soon require hospitalization or who are transitioning out of a hospital stay, generally for mental health concerns and need more support than area school districts can offer.

The building has a lot of the specifications the ROE was looking for, Jontry said. That includes being a newer building, being near greenspace and a major roadway and having natural light.

"There's a lot of windows, it's going to provide a lot of natural light," he said.

It will also be helpful to be in the same site as some of Marcfirst's services, which will make them more accessible to students at the Bridge Academy.

"It's really just a win-win-win all around," Jontry said.

About half of the staff for the Bridge Academy have been hired, with interviews continuing this week. The ROE expects to have four teachers and the equivalent of two full-time case workers.

Wipperman said he is hoping to hire more staff at Marcfirst as well to provide full support to those who use their programs.

The property previously had been occupied by Compeer Financial, a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative that serves agriculture and rural communities. It moved to a new building in Bloomington last fall.

Wipperson said their goal is to close on the building as quickly as possible so the ROE can begin working to bring the Bridge Academy into the building in time to open for the 2022-23 school year.

“There’s a lot of synergy here between us, the ROE and the Bridge Academy,” he said, noting Marcfirst is also partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington Normal to make the new building available as a satellite location for their programs.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved the use of $500,000 of the town’s $10.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for Marcfirst.

Trustee Karyn Smith, whose daughter participates in Marcfirst’s behavioral health programs, said she wanted to express “overwhelming support” for the resolution, noting the organization’s current space and staffing level are “not set up to accommodate as many people as probably need those services.”

“To also partner with the Regional Office of Education to provide services to regular school children who are experiencing mental health issues, I think, is an incredible contribution to what we want to see happen for our community,” she said.

Every trustee on the council spoke in support of the resolution Monday night, commending Marcfirst for its work as well as its initiative to collaborate with other nonprofit organizations in the community.

While Marcfirst’s main facilities will move, the Gregg Chadwick Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center will continue to operate at Carle BroMenn Medical Center at 1302 Franklin Ave Suite L500.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

