Normal council approves water rate hike, 2022-23 budget

NORMAL — Normal residents will see a water rate increase despite disagreement among council members Monday night.

Rates will increase 2% on April 1, as part of a series of hikes to fund water treatment and operations as well as capital investments.

The increase is expected to result in an estimated $186,500 of additional revenue for the water fund, and the average Normal household will see a 90 cent increase for monthly water costs or $10.80 for a year, town staff said.

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz argued for offering relief to taxpayers, a point also emphasized by her and Trustee Scott Preston during discussion of the 2022-23 budget that was passed Monday.

“In the spirit of relief for folks that are facing rising rents, rising costs of food and rising at the gas pump,” Lorenz said. “We have made alterations in the past to the increase under peculiar circumstances. Is that something we could look at, maybe stepping it as a 1% increase for the first 180 days? It’s better than nothing, and … while it is an increase, it’s not as much.”

She made a motion to implement a 1% increase for the first 180 days of the fiscal year that begins April 1, followed by a 2% increase for the remainder of the year. The motion, with support from Preston and Trustee Stan Nord, did not pass.

Trustee Chemberly Cummings, who voted in favor of the rate increase, said as someone who works three jobs to support herself, she understands the financial difficulties many residents are facing.

“I have to come out of that and think about how do I budget the 90 cents,” she said. “What I could end up paying if we delay this could be even greater later. … And it’s easier for me to figure out 90 cents per month now then $90 later and that’s the reality I come from.”

The increased rate passed over dissent from Lorenz, Preston and Nord.

The water rate was last increased 18 months ago when council deferred the hike at the start of the pandemic. Council did not implement an increase for 2021-22 because of the pandemic.

2022-23 proposed budget

The proposed annual budget for fiscal year 2022-23 passed over the same dissenting votes.

The total budget for fiscal year 2022-23 is $161 million, which excludes about $31.7 million of transfers between the town’s funds, Finance Director Andrew Huhn told The Pantagraph.

The budget includes the addition of 22 full- and part-time staff positions and plans for $158 million in capital spending on 406 projects, including water, sewer, roads and other areas, over the next five years.

No community members spoke during the public hearing for the budget that preceded the meeting.

Before his no vote, Preston said given the high revenue and flexibility available in this budget, he believes they should consider providing relief to taxpayers.

“There’s a lot of good in this budget. One of the things that keeps sticking out to me though, beyond the federal dollars for COVID, beyond the grants for infrastructure, we also just had higher revenues beyond that that the town didn’t anticipate,” he said. “As a result of the additional revenue, the town has an opportunity, I think, to look at the additional flexibility in our budget and compare that with the other side of the equation, which is that people around the town and around the country are facing increased costs of living.

“I think having some kind of relief for taxpayers as part of this when we have an opportunity to fiscally with the town would make sense, and that’s a sticking point that I just cannot get over.”

Lorenz agreed that relief should be part of their discussions, pointing to a lack of strategic planning sessions with the entire council. Later in the meeting, Mayor Chris Koos said there was need for a “strategic retreat” and that was in the process of being scheduled.

Cummings said the council had “ample time to lay out our grievances and get buy-in” before the budget came to a vote and noted other council members had not sought her out for discussion or support on issues with the proposed budget.

She spoke positively of the budget that includes plans to pay off the 2012 bond series before expected, calling it a “sound budget for this moment.”

Trustee Kevin McCarthy also said this budget gives back to citizens with its investments in infrastructure and capital and by responding to their needs.

“What we’re seeing here is a rapid increase in demand for services of its government,” he said. “And that rapid increase in demand for services, we only have a couple choices: either we respond and we increase the services by funding them with staff and money, or we let services languish. There isn’t another way.”

Officer of the Year

Before Monday night’s meeting, Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner introduced Officer Cory Phillips who was given the Officer of the Year Award, surrounded by family, friends and his fellow officers.

In his two and a half years with the Normal Police Department, “he has distinguished himself by his strong work ethic,” Bleichner said. “Officer Phillips was nominated for the 2021 award because of his proactive policing … also for his interview skills in multiple cases, eliciting critical information that resulted in felony arrests in multiple incidences.”

Phillips was one of the first officers who responded to the active shooting incident on Aug. 30 at Landing Estates Mobile Home Park, that resulted in three people injured and three dead, including the suspect.

“Officer Phillips was quick to render aid to victims there and he also performed valiantly in the face of danger and critical risk,” Bleichner said, calling Phillips an outstanding representative of the department.

