Normal council approves added underpass grant money

NORMAL — Additional money to cushion the cost of the long-awaited underpass project at Uptown Station was approved by the town council Monday night.

Trustees approved a joint funding agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for up to $4.88 million for design and construction phases of the project, which looks to provide a safe passageway for pedestrians beneath the Union Pacific Railroad in uptown.

The project is estimated to cost roughly $23.9 million, with funding for that already committed from federal, state and local sources. Construction is slated to begin in the spring and last 18 to 24 months.

The $4.88 million approved Monday would help cover added costs if they arise.

The project will connect north- and southbound passenger platforms on either side of the tracks for Amtrak riders and be accessible for Constitution Trail users. It also would connect uptown to Uptown South, previously called “Uptown 2.0,” a proposed redevelopment on the south side of the railroad tracks.

The agreement will provide a reimbursement of up to $1.88 million to the town for expenses incurred during the preliminary design phase. Over $1.3 million has already been spent at this time.

As for the construction phase, the agreement provides up to $3 million in funding and is part of the 2019 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program approved by the council on July 19, 2021.

Council members in support of the agreement noted the importance of securing extra grant money to supplement any additional expenses that could be caused by inflation.

"Every soundly developed project is going to have a contingency fund, usually in the neighborhood of 10% of the total cost," said Trustee Karyn Smith. "This is now giving us larger than that original contingency fund to provide for the possibility that there will be inflationary costs."

Trustee Stan Nord was the sole dissenting vote and questioned the cost estimate of the project, saying that town staff had already drafted a separate cost estimate of approximately $30 million.

"There's a discrepancy in what this project costs," Nord said. "Do we go by what we're telling the people's federal government that the cost is going to be or by what the people's local government is because I don't understand why there's two numbers. Which one's accurate?"

City Manager Pam Reece said the $23.9 million estimate is reflected in the town's adopted budget and the $30 million estimate was made back in April to the Federal Railroad Administration for consideration of additional grant funding.

"We believe that would be reasonable for us to ask for more money in anticipation of increased project cost," Reece said. "Has council officially amended the budget? No."

"The budget as council adopted when (we) entered into the agreement with the Federal Railroad Administration is still the $23.9 million, and that's what was reflected in the adopted budget."

Mayor Chris Koos said the town does not know what this project is going cost until it seeks bids and added it is the council's responsibility to change the scope of the project and find additional federal or state funding to address any inflationary costs.

"The fact is there is no commitment to spend extra dollars," Koos said. "I think we're doing this more in a strategic move in case we do face those increased costs."

"We have not made any decisions on what we're spending on that building, we're only estimating what we think is going to happen and staff is only estimating what we think is going to happen."

The town also held a digital community meeting and launched a survey on the project earlier this month.

In other action, the council unanimously approved $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 pandemic relief funding to the Carle Center for Philanthropy to help fund a mobile health clinic.

A similar ordinance was passed by the city of Bloomington in June that approved $150,000 in ARPA money to help fund the mobile clinic.

"There are other things that we already give to that help those who could utilize those services (but) there's always more," said Trustee Chemberly Cummings. "I think this is that opportunity for more and giving them more access because the access has been limited."

Akin to a "doc-in-a-box" on wheels, the mobile clinic will be dedicated to underserved areas of McLean County and will be able to offer almost every health service outside of dental care.

The clinic is a joint venture supported by Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Tinervin Family Foundation, United Way of McLean County, Laborers International Union of North America, the City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal. Trustee Kathleen Lorenz left the council chambers during the council's discussion and vote due to her position as community investment director with United Way. The mobile clinic expected to start service during the first quarter of 2023, and an initial capital investment of $700,000 will acquire and equip it.