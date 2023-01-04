Normal council approves $175M Community Investment Plan

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council approved a Community Investment Plan on Tuesday that spans $175 million in projects and OK'd money for a trail along Gregory Street.

The town proposes 436 projects from 2023 to 2028, including the proposed uptown underpass, a new fire station and a range of street, water, sewer and parks improvements.

The public can see the projects by going to the town's website at www.tinyurl.com/communityinvestmentplan.

"I'm gonna say staff is the primary group that puts this entire document together and I'm very proud of it," said City Manager Pamela Reece. "They've done a great job."

The new plan calls for about $17.8 million more than last year's, largely because that much more was added for transportation, Finance Director Andrew Huhn said. Most of the increase comes from street resurfacing.

"What you're seeing here right now is the combination of many months of work with the department heads and where the needs are," Huhn said.

The plan is the first public "kickoff" to the town's budget process ahead of an annual work session set for Jan. 24 at which the council will discuss budget operations and capital ahead of time, Huhn said.

The list includes:

$85.4 million in transportation projects, including the uptown underpass, Route 66 bike trail and other road improvements

$31.2 million related to vehicle and equipment needs

$21.5 million in water distribution projects, including the water main and fire hydrant replacement programs

$17.5 million in sewer collection projects

$9.1 million in facilities projects, including a new fire station

$5.7 million in parks and recreation, including tennis and pickleball court renovations as well as Maxwell Park improvements

$4.3 million in storm water drainage projects.

Trustee Stan Nord asked where projects that did not make the cut are listed and whether the town staff collected input from the council and the public.

Nord said he is concerned that such a list isn't available.

"We don't know, the public doesn't know, the council doesn't know the things that didn't make the cut," he said.

Reece said the staff evaluates the cost of work that needs to be done for each project and adds that to a list that is later reviewed based on how much money is available and through the expertise of staff.

"I think we had this exact same conversation a year ago as well," Reece said. "As council is aware, as the year progresses every single year, sometimes projects happen and sometimes they don't."

"Sometimes they get delayed unexpectedly or perhaps we choose to delay because some other higher project comes along," Reece added.

An interactive mapping tool integrated with the geographical information system will help department heads think more holistically as they move forward with projects each year and mitigate conflicts in scheduling or priorities, Mayor Chris Koos said.

Gregory Street Trail

In addition, the council appropriated $182,310 in motor fuel tax money to extend the Gregory Street Trail and authorized a proposed agreement with Hutchinson Engineering to provide design services across two phases.

According to council documents, the first phase includes preliminary engineering and environmental assessments while the second will include drainage design, grading details, construction document preparation and other design elements.

Director of Public Works Ryan Otto said the trail with be extended about a mile from Adelaide Street west to Parkside Road with a multiple-use path for bikes and pedestrians that will be separated from the street itself.

Part of the land that is required for the project is owned by Illinois State University and the town anticipates working with ISU for easements for the trail, Otto said.

Reece said a $1.205 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation will be used for design, construction and engineering work. The town budgeted $168,000 as its share of the engineering cost, but it will be reimbursed from that grant. Because costs came in higher that expected, the council adjusted the project budget to add $14,310 from the town’s motor fuel tax fund.

Although the council and town staff expect inflation to affect the project budget down the line, Nord asked what would happen if the town were to go over budget again.

Nord said he also has a problem using motor fuel tax money for the trail extension because he did not consider it a form of transportation. He asked if the staff could tap another revenue source such as the town's general fund.

Trustees Chemberly Harris and Scott Preston both expressed confusion about Nord's comments because the project is funded entirely by the state. They said this is a great opportunity to use grant money.

As to whether the trail is a mode of transportation, Trustee Kathleen Lorenz noted bike and pedestrian pathways are listed as permissible uses of the grant money.

"That affirmed for me that we are not doing anything nefarious, we are not doing anything unethical, we are operating within the permissible uses of the Illinois motor fuel tax fund for municipalities and that sets my mind at ease," Lorenz said.

The proposed extension will provide trail access for underserviced households on Gregory Street west of Cottage Avenue and will service 423 single-family homes, 26 duplex units and 187 apartments. Construction bids are anticipated to be opened in January 2024, with construction to be “substantially” completed in late 2024, according to council documents. Love's liquor license Other business Tuesday included a brief special meeting with the liquor commission for approval of a liquor license for Love's Travel Stop, 2007 N. Main St. The license will not be issued until the town receives approved inspection reports from the McLean County Health Department, the Normal Fire Department's fire inspections division and the Normal building inspection department.

