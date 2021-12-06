Normal council approves $13.4 million levy, local business incentives

NORMAL — An increased tax levy aimed at meeting Normal police and fire pension requirements passed Monday night with an expected even tax rate.

The Normal Town Council voted Monday night to approve an ordinance authorizing a 2021 property tax levy of $13,381,652 for taxes payable next year.

This is an increase of $326,324 from last year’s levy. The town’s equalized assessed value is estimated at $916,769,477, an increase of 2.5%, resulting in an expected flat tax rate at $1.4597 for 2022.

“We are funding public safety pensions at a higher level because of the impact of changing our mortality table for police pensions and fire pension,” City Manager Pam Reece said, explaining the cause for the higher levy amount.

Amendments to the Illinois Pension Code charge municipalities with funding police and fire pensions at 90% by 2040.

Changes to life-expectancy calculations, or mortality tables, increased pension costs as well. Reece said Normal could not afford to address those changes in one go, instead opting to phase in the increase over two years. That began with last year’s levy.

“Most municipalities in the state of Illinois are struggling with that. That arbitrary number (year) needs to change to help out our taxpayers,” said Trustee Kevin McCarthy. “That action by the Illinois General Assembly would do more to save our taxpayers’ local money and relieve burden to our taxpayers than any other single action that we can do here on this council. … We need some relief here on the local funding level.”

Though public safety pensions are the “primary recipient” of this property tax levy at $7.1 million, Reece noted it also funds the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF), Social Security and Medicare and Normal Public Library operations.

Sales tax rebate

In other business, the council voted unanimously to approve a development agreement with O’Brien Automotive, that grants the business a sales tax rebate on sales tax revenue that exceeds $435,000 per year up to $850,000 over the seven-year agreement period.

Trustee Stan Nord said he was in support of the agreement, especially noting it includes no risk to taxpayer dollars, but wanted to see the town adopt a standard incentive package to offer businesses that are otherwise ineligible for the incentives in the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone.

Mayor Chris Koos objected to Nord’s criticism of the negotiation process, denouncing the council member's claim that without a standard package, “the town’s picking winners and losers.”

“He has a business to run. He has to make the numbers to get the incentive. He has to make the numbers to justify his investment and the sense that he ends up being a winner in this project — it’s because of the work that he did and we’re going to help that for the betterment of our community,” Koos said. “There is no picking of winners and losers in this process.”

The business currently operates O’Brien Mitsubishi and O’Brien Hyundai, but O’Brien intends to expand operations and construct a new facility for Genesis vehicles.

O’Brien plans to expand the building and site of the current Mitsubishi facility at the corner of Fort Jesse Road and Veterans Parkway and convert it into a Hyundai facility.

The current Hyundai facility on Greenbriar Drive then would be used for Mitsubishi sales and service. Ultimately, O’Brien would invest in the construction of a new facility at 302 Landmark Drive, adjacent to the Fort Jesse location, to be used for Genesis sales and service.

In addition to requirements for the rebate, O’Brien must invest a minimum of $7 million in total project costs and is prohibited from relocating any of the brands for the duration of the agreement.

$10.8 million in relief funds

Before the council meeting Monday night, a work session was held in which town staff presented ways Normal could use its share of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Town staff recommended uses for $9,334,000 of the $10,879,133 that has been allocated for Normal to be used toward “projects and investments that provide short-term economic stimulus and have long-term positive economic and community impacts,” Reece said.

In October, a resident survey was conducted, garnering 905 responses. The top two priorities identified by town staff and Zencity, the company that helped facilitate the survey, were infrastructure improvement and social support.

Under the qualifying category of “public health and economic impacts,” staff recommended a total of $734,000 to be used for COVID-19 testing at the Community Health Care Clinic; additional staff at the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County; resident utility assistance; and behavioral health program support.

Assistance to small business also ranked high as a priority for survey respondents, and Reece said further conversations with the Small Business Development Center will aid in decisions regarding how more of these funds can help in that area.

Investment in cybersecurity, additional contributions to Connect Transit and road and mobility improvement projects fall under the “revenue loss” category. Town staff recommends using $6.6 million for these projects, which is ARPA’s cap for the town’s revenue loss spending.

The two road and mobility projects earmarked by staff are the Savannah Green neighborhood roads and alley and Fort Jesse Road intersections at Landmark and Greenbriar drives.

Town staff recommends an additional $2 million for the infrastructure category, including broadband investments along Raab Road and improvements to the Belt Avenue sewer shed in the Maplewood neighborhood.

Council did not vote on these recommendations, but members did offer additional areas on which to focus, including affordable housing, nonprofit organizations, and other candidates for road and sewer projects.

Reece said town staff is expected to bring recommendations back to the council for discussion and potential voting in January, when the budget is under review.

