Normal council agrees to purchase home, approves Heartland expansion

NORMAL — A home just a few doors down from Glenn Elementary will be purchased by the Town of Normal with the intent to put it back in the housing market.

The Normal Town Council on Monday approved an ordinance authorizing a purchase agreement for property at 316 N. Glenn Ave. for $12,500.

City Manager Pam Reece said this single-family home had been in poor condition, and if it can be developed and returned to the community’s available housing, “it could be a win-win-win.”

The parcel of property will be purchased with federal Community Development Block Grant funds, and Town Planner Mercy Davison said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development wants those funds to go primarily toward the development of affordable housing.

“It’s a great opportunity for a family to live in a neighborhood like this, whether to rehab or new construction,” Davison said.

Reece noted the council and public have raised concerns about available affordable housing “for weeks and months.”

The town previously has made similar purchases and worked with Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate and restore homes. It is possible the house will be demolished, but Greg Troemel, the town’s director of inspections, said it may not be necessary.

Trustee Stan Nord, the sole dissenting vote, questioned the use of the block grant funds on this purchase, asking if they could instead be used on repaving streets.

Davison said while the funds can be allocated for repaving in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, “That is really not how HUD wants us to be spending our money in general. Their top priority is housing. … The clear message from HUD in recent years has been they don’t think it’s appropriate for communities to be spending the bulk of their CBDG money on resurfacing. They really want people to have affordable housing; that’s their mission.”

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said using this money for this type of community development makes them “good stewards” of the federal funding.

“But for our ability to use those funds, this wouldn’t happen, this property would stay in a blighted fashion and it would be worse,” she said. “We are in desperate need of affordable housing. Under that circumstance alone, we really need to take a look at doing something like this so I’m glad it’s happening.”

In other business, the council passed a resolution approving the final plat for Heartland Community College’s second addition along Raab Road.

The school plans to break ground this spring on a new agriculture facility on the west side of the campus in north Normal. Heartland announced last week the McLean County Farm Bureau donated $2 million to help offset the cost of the project, which in total is estimated at around $20 million.

Council also passed a resolution approving an annexation agreement for property on the southwest corner of West College Avenue and Interstate 55.

With this approval, the site, where Travis Yordy plans to purchase and use the land for a mini-storage facility, was rezoned from agriculture to general business.

Before the council meeting, a brief Normal Liquor Commission meeting was held in which 76 liquor licenses were renewed with unanimous approval. Mayor Chris Koos noted all of the applicants for annual approvals were in compliance with local regulations and rules.

