NORMAL — A town-sponsored grant program previously used to help with uptown Normal storefront improvements could be reinstated.

The Uptown Design Review Commission will meet Monday to discuss reimplementation of the Moratz Façade Grant Program, which is named after the Moratz brothers who contributed to the architecture of Normal.

According to an article from The Pantagraph on June 4, 2003, Arthur F. Moratz designed the Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., and Paul O. Moratz was the architect for the Immanuel Bible Foundation, 1301 S. Fell Ave.

Town Planner Mercy Davison said the meeting will focus on the criteria and modifying the program to modern standards, since it has almost been 20 years since the program was first approved.

"There was criteria back then, but the reason why we're talking about it is to find out if that is the criteria that the town wants to stick with," Davison said, adding that anyone in the B-2 zoning district, which encompasses uptown Normal, is eligible to apply for the program.

The Normal Town Council approved the Moratz Façade Grant Program on June 2, 2003, and included $75,000 each year through 2005-06 and $37,500 in 2006-07, according to the Pantagraph article from 2003.

Business owners were reimbursed as much as 50% of the cost of the outside improvements through the program, according to the article.

Davison said the program was only intended to last a few years, but with new developments starting up lately, the town is considering reinstating the program to help buildings that may not have benefited from the program so far.

"With the new interest in construction happening, we think freshening up and improving some of the remaining buildings would be great, including some of the alley-facing sides of buildings," Davison said. "All the backs of those buildings are highly visible from, for example, College Avenue or from the railroad tracks, so there are different areas."

The program would be open to business owners and property owners. Renters would be able to apply for the program with approval from the property owner.

Qualifying projects could include brick cleaning, tuck pointing, lighting, awnings and canopies, window restoration or replacement, paint, and door replacement, according to the Pantagrapharticle.

The Uptown Design Review Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Monday on the third floor of Uptown Station in the Ron Hill Room (Room 334). The meeting is open to the public.

