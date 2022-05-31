 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

featured
LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Normal approves Rivian's final property tax abatement under 2016 agreement

  • 0

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive received its final property tax abatement from the company’s 2016 economic incentive agreement with the town of Normal.

In a brief meeting, the Normal Town Council voted unanimously Monday to approve an ordinance abating the levy for Rivian’s 2021 property taxes, resulting in an estimated $202,000 reduction in property tax revenue for this fiscal year.

According to council documents, the revenue represents $142,000 from the town’s general fund and $60,000 from Normal Public Library.

Download PDF Normal Town Council: May 31, 2022

The incentive agreement included expense and employment benchmarks Rivian was required to meet. For this year, the electric vehicle company was required to invest at least $40.5 million in project expenses and employ 500 full-time employees with an average salary “equal to greater than the average weekly salary in McLean County as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor.”

The Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council determined Rivian, which now exceeds 5,000 employees in west Normal, had met the requirements to qualify for the 2021 tax abatement.

Normal is one of several taxing bodies to participate in the 2016 economic incentive agreement with Rivian. The McLean County Unit 5 school board, the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees and the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority Board of Commissioners are among those that have voted to approve the 2021 property tax abatements thus far.

Trustees Kevin McCarthy and Stan Nord were absent from the special meeting held Monday.

5 summer-ready recipes to try this week

Summer is here, unofficially at least. So this week's recipe roundup features meals that are perfect for the warm weather ahead.

JeanMarie Brownson: Red Chile Grilled steak with mushrooms and shishito peppers
Food and Cooking
AP

JeanMarie Brownson: Red Chile Grilled steak with mushrooms and shishito peppers

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Fire up the grills; Memorial Day weekend fast approaches. We’re gathering outside to sear some steaks and toast summer’s arrival.

The Kitchn: This mixed grill will be the star of your summer party spread
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: This mixed grill will be the star of your summer party spread

  • Kelli Foster, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

With sausage, halloumi, pita bread, veggies, and more, this spread isn’t just a combination of my favorite grilled foods — it’s a strategic assortment of flavors and textures that guarantees every bite is delicious.

This springtime lasagna offers warm-weather appeal
Food and Cooking
AP

This springtime lasagna offers warm-weather appeal

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Omitting meat and heavy melting cheese, and swapping in roasted vegetables, gives the classic crowd-pleaser some warm weather appeal.

Seriously Simple: Noodles with miso clam sauce are fast, easy and Seriously Simple
Food and Cooking
AP

Seriously Simple: Noodles with miso clam sauce are fast, easy and Seriously Simple

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Steaming fresh clams with garlic, miso, and wine means that when the clams release their juice, everything combines into a quick clam broth that is perfect for tossing with pasta.

EatingWell: Winner, winner, this is a great shrimp dinner!
Food and Cooking
AP

EatingWell: Winner, winner, this is a great shrimp dinner!

  • Adam Dolge, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

In China, salt and pepper shrimp is traditionally made with tongue-numbing Sichuan peppercorns. This recipes opts for a combo of easier-to-find white and black pepper.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Corgi café in London is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News