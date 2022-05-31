Normal approves Rivian's final property tax abatement under 2016 agreement

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive received its final property tax abatement from the company’s 2016 economic incentive agreement with the town of Normal.

In a brief meeting, the Normal Town Council voted unanimously Monday to approve an ordinance abating the levy for Rivian’s 2021 property taxes, resulting in an estimated $202,000 reduction in property tax revenue for this fiscal year.

According to council documents, the revenue represents $142,000 from the town’s general fund and $60,000 from Normal Public Library.

The incentive agreement included expense and employment benchmarks Rivian was required to meet. For this year, the electric vehicle company was required to invest at least $40.5 million in project expenses and employ 500 full-time employees with an average salary “equal to greater than the average weekly salary in McLean County as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor.”

The Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council determined Rivian, which now exceeds 5,000 employees in west Normal, had met the requirements to qualify for the 2021 tax abatement.

Normal is one of several taxing bodies to participate in the 2016 economic incentive agreement with Rivian. The McLean County Unit 5 school board, the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees and the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority Board of Commissioners are among those that have voted to approve the 2021 property tax abatements thus far.

Trustees Kevin McCarthy and Stan Nord were absent from the special meeting held Monday.

