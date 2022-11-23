Normal approves code for temporary signs

NORMAL — A new code for temporary signs has been approved in Normal.

The Town Council on Monday night voted in favor of limiting the number and size of signs permitted on each property type. The ordinance passed with a 4-2 vote, with trustees Stan Nord and Scott Preston voting against it.

The new rules were made to bring Normal's sign code in alignment with the U.S. Supreme Court case of Reed v. Town of Gilbert. That ruling holds that any sign regulation made on the basis of the sign's content is a violation of the First Amendment and should apply to all categories of signage.

The town's current code treats political campaign signs, real estate signs and general interest signs differently from other temporary signs by exempting them from permit requirements and quantity limitations, council documents said.

The new rules put all signs into one category, but vary based on three zoning designations: single family (R-1) and mixed residential (R-2); medium to high density multiple-family residential (R-3); and nonresidential districts. State law prohibits the town from imposing time limits on political signs in residential zoning.

Town Planner Mercy Davison said the rule would allow for residential districts to have a total amount of temporary signage of up 40 square feet, and any individual sign cannot be larger than 7 square feet.

As for nonresidential districts, Davison said the rule allows for the temporary sign to occupy 1 square foot per 1 lineal foot of the longest street frontage, and has a time limit of up to 84 days before it must be taken down.

"I mean, that's a lot to take in, but it's actually simpler than our current code," Davison said. "We had a lot of good conversation at two public hearing and we feel like we met people in the middle."

There is also an exemption for "incidental signs," which are defined as signs smaller than 1 square foot and not intended for the public's right-of-way, council documents said.

During the public comment period, Tammy Heard, president of the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association, said the group supports the ordinance as proposed and thanked the town's staff.

Preston said he understood why the town was making changes to rules in terms of content, but did not see why they were limiting the size of signs.

"Why are we limiting the size?" Preston said. "I don't think it's tied to the original point of why this issue came up (and) I've yet to hear a compelling reason of that is a problem or how it's been a problem in Normal."

Nord said he is worried that the town is creating a solution that could bring about more issues with restricting speech, and he inferred the town was making the changes to limit the scope of political signs.

"This is a problem that we're trying to engineer a solution around something that shouldn't exist," Nord said. "There shouldn't be a rule on the number of days you have these political temporary signs or other temporary signs."

Davison disagreed and said the town is figuring out a rule that is within the "reasonable limit" for the number and size, that is similar to the handling of real estate signs, and is "aesthetically pleasing" for the community.

"What's disheartening is when something that should not become political has become political, which is much of our climate today in this country," said Trustee Chemberly Harris.

Harris said although the process was not easy, the town staff had considered the factors of the rule for several months, held public hearings Aug. 4 and Nov. 10, and even worked with local real estate professionals to find a solution.

Director of Inspections Greg Troemel said enforcement of these rules will not change much. So far there have been no situations where someone went to court for breaking a sign code, he said — it's usually addressed by town staff knocking on a door and working with the people to resolve any issues.

"From an enforcement perspective, we do the best we can," Troemel said. "Generally speaking, when it comes to enforcement of whether a sign is in poor condition or somebody has had a sign up for too long or (it's) too big, those are going to be in response to us receiving complaints."

In other business, the council unanimously approved plans to rezone and redevelop the former Illinois State University apartment complex at 300 E. Shelbourne Drive.