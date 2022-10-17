Normal approves buying two Rivian vehicles

NORMAL — Normal will add two locally built Rivian electric vehicles to its town-owned fleet.

The Town Council on Monday voted 4-3 to buy an R1T pickup truck, which is in line for delivery this fall, and an R1S sport utility vehicle that is expected to be delivered in 2023. Trustees Kathleen Lorenz, Stan Nord, and Scott Preston were the dissenting votes.

While supporters saw the purchase as a show of support for the Normal-based plant and the town's commitment to electric vehicles, Nord called the purchase, totaling about $140,000 or more, a "luxury." Preston and Lorenz questioned why council documents did not include the cost.

"It's no surprise what Rivian is doing in our community. I think everybody's pretty well aware of the national and international attention they are getting and what they've done in terms of significant, tremendous local economic impact," said Trustee Kevin McCarthy.

Both vehicles were preordered after Mayor Chris Koos paid a $2,000 total refundable deposit in 2018 to get on Rivian's preorder list for the two vehicles.

The town will pay about $70,000 each, which was the base price at the time of preordering, but fees and other expenses could raise that. They also will be base models without any optional extras upgrades.

McCarthy said the town made a similar gesture of support to the Rivian plant's previous owners, Mitsubishi and its subsidiaries, purchasing about 40 vehicles over the years.

The Rivians will be added to the town's pool of vehicles and available to departments as needed, but use will be coordinated by the city manager's office.

Trustee Karyn Smith clarified that the vehicles could be used when staff members or police and fire officials need to travel out of town for training and would continue the town's commitment to be an electric vehicle town.

"I think this will give us a good opportunity to track how efficient this alternate electric transportation is," Smith said. "As the only location of where these cars are built, to have an example of their truck and the SUV I think is something that would represent the town well."

Nord said purchasing the vehicles felt more like a want than a need and referenced other electric vehicles and trucks on the market as examples of cheaper options.

"This record is misleading because the town did not preorder these. Mayor Koos preordered them and now taxpayers are being asked to commit to buying these cars," Nord said.

"We're being asked tonight to spend at least $150,000 on two luxury vehicles," he said. "I think taxpayers ought to be happy, we didn't get like a Ferrari dealership here."

Nord said it is good to buy from local companies but he noted the council has preferred out-of-town vendors for health, liability and property insurance.

Lorenz said it was strange that the council documents did not have an exact figure amount on what this purchase would cost and that it felt more like a "blank check."

"I am concerned that there wasn't a dollar figure put on there," Lorenz said. "For the success of Rivian, we wouldn't be getting these (vehicles), but because they are doing so well and we want to continue that and we feel like it's the right to do therefore we're purchasing these two vehicles. Without that information, I'm feeling a little wanting for more details."

Trustee Chemberly Harris said if the town is going to be a leader in electric vehicles, it should have have some in their fleet.

"We know that they're expensive, so we just can't afford to have a ton of them in our fleet," Harris said. "For me it wouldn't sit right to find another company when there's one right here who is an electric vehicle company and has significantly contributed to our economy and continues. It's not like it's gonna stop the minute we buy two vehicles."

McCarthy also reassured that the town has not "cut a check" for this purchase.

Other business during Monday's meeting includes:

Accepted bids for water treatment plant chemicals from November 2022 through October 2023 and rejected chlorine bids;

Waived the formal bid process and accepted a quote from Utility Service Co. Inc. for the purchase and installation of internal storage tank mixers into three of the elevated tanks at the water department;

Waived the formal bid process and awarded a contract to Game Time and Cunningham Associates Inc. for the purchase of a modular playground unit and surfacing for East Detention Park for $53,899, and an associated budget adjustment.