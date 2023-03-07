NORMAL — Normal officials expressed confidence in a budget they adopted Monday that they say will make up ground lost because of recent hard times and weather a potential recession because of strong revenue growth.

The Town Council approved its fiscal 2023-24 budget of $208.6 million, which is $19.3 million more than last year's $189.3 million budget.

"I've been doing this for a while and I would say that this is the strongest budget since I've been involved in city government," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. "We've had some tough years during the Great Recession and COVID and we responded to that and now we have an opportunity to, I won't say play catch-up, but really get some things done in the community that we've stretched out because of tight years and tough budgets."

Among areas benefiting from revenue growth are street resurfacing, parks and recreational facilities, a new fire station and police and fire pensions, said Normal Finance Director Andrew Huhn.

The budget reflects the elimination the use of property taxes to support the general fund, a change the council adopted in December 2022. Instead, property tax revenue supports the town contributions to police, fire and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund pensions and Social Security. The town will spend $6 million toward police and fire pension funds, $6.5 million in debt payments, $8.3 million for road work and $3.3 million for parks and recreation facilities and equipment by end of the fiscal year, according to town documents. About $2.75 million also will be set aside for the future construction of a third fire station.

Huhn said the town is projected to put $750,000 each year through the fiscal year that spans 2027-28 for contingencies such as a possible recession or investment opportunities that town would want to spend money on.

"This is an account we haven't had for many years as an account that we want to have in terms of best practices," Huhn said. "It's nice to have that extra cushion there."

Huhn said the possibility of a recession is still out there, but it is becoming less of a concern and could have a "touch and go" effect in late 2023.

A majority of trustees said they believe the budget will benefit the taxpayers and contribute to the town's growth in the long run.

"I think this is a budget that benefits the taxpayers greatly," said Trustee Kevin McCarthy. "If you're paying attention to municipal budgets and what's going on out there, certainly the pension funding increase that are happening, debt payoff funding that's going on and without asking the taxpayers (to pay more), to do these things is pretty amazing."

Others like Trustee Chemberly Harris said the town's investment in development and business growth has paid off and continues to positively impact the town.

"The one thing that keeps standing out in my mind is there's cities still trying to recover from COVID, there's cities who still are trying to figure things out, and here we are telling a great story about where we sit and where we stand financially," Harris said.

Trustee Stan Nord said he is not in favor of having a contingency fund.

"At home it's nice to have contingencies. In government we do have these reserves and also in government the mindset is if you don't spend, you lose it," said Nord, who was the only dissenting vote. "Just by us having this contingency there encourages it to be spent on something so that we don't lose it next year."

Huhn said after the meeting that if the town does not run into an emergency or find a use for the contingency fund, the town would have more money in the general fund balance. "It just falls to the bottom line; we would have more money in the general fund's balance account,” Huhn said. The contingency fund is “reserved to allocate to different things for the next budget cycle and how we decide to use that money. So if we missed any one year, it wouldn't essentially double next year — we would just use that for other purposes." Huhn added that the contingency fund is reasonably funded and that funding it more or less would be inappropriate in terms of best practices.

The fiscal year begins April 1.

Other items passed included:

Authorizing the annual publication of a zoning map.

Appropriating $1 million of motor fuel tax (MFT) funds for the resurfacing of various streets for the 2023 MFT Street Resurfacing Project and authorizing the director of public works and engineering to sign the Illinois Department of Transportation general maintenance form.

Waving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of two Scorpion II Attenuator Trailers from Street Smart Rentals, LLC for $61,200.

Authorizing an amended intergovernmental agreement for storm water education services provided by the Ecology Action Center for a period of three years.

Authorizing the purchase of two single-axle and two tandem-axle International dump trucks from Rush Truck centers via the state purchasing contract for $810,918.

Awarding the bid for water main and service line materials to Core and Main of Washington, Ill.

Accepting the 2023 second quarter chlorine bid from Brenntag.

