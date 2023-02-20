Work will include new traffic signals at the intersection of Main Street and Kerrick and improving 1,200 feet of road leading to North Normal Warehouse, which is owned by Phoenix Investors, an investment firm from Milwaukee.
The new pavement section on Kerrick will have curbs and gutters and will be three lanes wide with either a middle left or bi-directional turn lane, according to council documents.
Plans for these improvements date back to 2007 with the start of construction of the North Normal Warehouse, according to council documents. Construction of the warehouse started in November 2007 and was completed in October 2008.
Phoenix Investors acquired the warehouse in 2020 and since has completed renovation and construction of the original warehouse while doubling the size of the building and facilities, according to council documents.
Normal Director of Engineering and Public Works Ryan Otto said before the meeting that the road project has been planned since the development of the warehouse, and improvements are needed to help the road withstand traffic in the long term.
Per the development agreement with Phoenix Investors, the town is eligible to repay itself up to $2 million from the TIF fund for costs incurred for the improvements and any other necessary infrastructure, according to council documents.
City Manager Pam Reece said the town will be reimbursed over the life of the TIF district, which will run until 2036.
The town received a $600,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to be used solely on this project, and the rest will come from the town's roadway fund.
Reece said the grant was possible because former state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, proposed it for the state's capital budget.
Construction is expected to be completed by Oct. 1.
Otto said before the meeting that there will be a detour for trucks accessing the warehouse from the east.
In other business, the council:
Accepted bids and authorized a two-year contract with Gulliford Services Inc. and Illinois Portable Toilets Inc. to provide portable toilets and handwashing units for $48,965
Waived the formal bid process and accepted a quote to purchase computer equipment from Dell for $87,251.04.