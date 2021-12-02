Normal: $2.79M in grants secured in 2021

NORMAL — In total, Normal received more than $2.79 million in grant funding in 2021, town officials announced Thursday.

In a wrap-up of grant funds, town officials noted about $1.96 million will be used for roadway and trail enhancements, including the Gregory Street trail extension between Adelaide Street and Parkside Road, which received 100% funding.

Through “Shuttered Venue” grants and grants aimed at supporting educational programming, the Children’s Discovery Museum and Normal Theater collectively brought in more than $675,000.

More than $125,000 in grants was secured by the Normal Public Library, some of which will be used to provide “skill-enhancing education for successful post-pandemic employment,” according to a statement from town officials.

In addition to the $2.79 million in grants, $10.8 million has been allocated through the American Rescue Plan for the town to use over two years. The town has not yet determined how those funds will be used, but town council will consider potential uses at a Dec. 6 work session.

Some federal and state funding associated with the uptown pedestrian underpass project were also finalized this year. At this point, just under 93% of the total $23.9 million project has been funded by external sources.

Normal was also part of a group that was awarded a $100,000 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to fund a safety study of Veterans Parkway, in partnership with the city of Bloomington and McLean County Regional Planning Commission.

