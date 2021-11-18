Nonprofit pays $37K in utility bills for Bloomington residents

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Tazwood Community Services has assisted 40 Bloomington residents in paying off a total of $37,309.62 in utility bills.

Bloomington partnered with the nonprofit agency in October to help people who had fallen behind on their bills after the city's moratorium on water and sewer shutoffs expired in September.

Residents eligible to receive assistance applied through the group's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Tazwood Community Services, which has expanded into McLean County, offers several programs to assist low-income families with bills, rent and weatherization efforts, such as its Emergency Furnace, Warm Neighbors Cool Friends and Community Service Block Grants.

More information on the organization's services and programs can be found at www.tazwoodscs.org.

Updated numbers on outstanding utility balances in Bloomington were not immediately available Thursday afternoon, but Communications Director Katherine Murphy said people are still signing up for utility payback installment plans, which have extended terms and lower down payments.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

