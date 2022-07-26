New westside Connect Transit route expected to launch this fall

NORMAL — The new bus route connecting the west side of Bloomington-Normal with the city core is expected to launch in September, transit officials said Tuesday.

“We are hoping for a mid-September start, due to some technology supply and installation delays,” David Braun, general manager for Connect Transit, told The Pantagraph. The Bloomington-Normal bus system initially had planned for a late summer launch.

Connect Transit purchased five buses for its new U-shaped bus route, planning to use three for the new fixed route and two for supplemental parts, Braun said in an update to the Board of Trustees.

Braun said Connect Transit had budgeted about $90,000 over the next three years to lease the buses but instead purchased the buses at about $3,500 each.

This new route will extend to service Rivian Automotive with a stop planned at the manufacturing plant at 100 Rivian Motorway, running from downtown Bloomington to uptown Normal and back again.

From Normal, the route will begin at Uptown Station, utilize West College Avenue to reach Rivian Motorway and proceed to West Market Street with a stop at Walmart. The route would end at the downtown transfer area on Front Street.

From Bloomington, the route would proceed in the inverse: beginning on Front Street, using West Market Street to reach Rivian Motorway before returning to Uptown Station via West College Avenue.

Braun said the exact locations of all the stops have not been determined, but typically they are placed every quarter mile.

A one-way trip of the full route will take 44 minutes, with a 16-minute layover to buffer the route, Braun told the board. The proposed schedule, which coordinates with Rivian’s peak times for employees, also will have an hour added before it's finalized.

Before they hit the streets, the added buses will have equipment installed and be wrapped with imagery from the city of Bloomington and the town of Normal, “a great partnership for us and I think a good partnership for them, too,” Braun said.