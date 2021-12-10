New vehicle shop closer to reality at Bloomington National Guard facility

BLOOMINGTON — A $15 million addition to the Illinois National Guard facility in Bloomington is nearing Congressional approval.

Included in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022, passed Tuesday by the U.S. House of Representatives, is a line item to construct a vehicle maintenance building at the facility on South Main Street, just north of Veterans Parkway. Reports indicate the bill will make its way through the Senate and onto President Joe Biden’s desk.

Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, director of public affairs for the Illinois National Guard, told The Pantagraph that the shop’s design calls for just over 32,000 square feet, and will be on the former athletic fields. Between 10 and 30 full-time employees will staff it, he said. That number mostly consists of mechanics.

Leighton said the expansion will help the National Guard reach a higher state of readiness, and “that’s always what we want in the military.”

He explained that Bloomington was chosen for its centralized location in Illinois, and building here will allow the Guard to service units throughout the state.

Nearby locations the shop would serve include Peoria, Bartonville, Decatur, Macomb, Galesburg, Urbana and Pontiac. Service equipment from Guard setups in Urbana, Decatur and Peoria would be moved to the new Bloomington facility.

“We certainly need the maintenance shop and this will allow us to do it more efficiently and more effectively,” Leighton said.

Federal funds will cover the costs, and the project is set to go up for bid in late spring, he said.

“We hope to break ground in mid-summer 2022, and we’re hoping for completion for mid-to late 2024," he added.

“We’re excited it was included in the NDAA.”

The Belleville News-Democrat reported four of five Republican House representatives from Illinois voted in favor of the bill. The quartet included Reps. Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood, Adam Kinzinger and Mike Bost. Rep. Mary Miller was the lone GOP naysayer from Illinois.

Davis described the Bloomington expansion as an opportunity to show “what the great men and women in Guard units” do on a regular basis.

The act funds every aspect of U.S. security, he added. He said the NDAA is the avenue they use in Congress to help service members protect this country, and they need these facilities in order to do their jobs.

“I will never vote to defund our military at time when our nation’s security is at risk from our adversaries,” said Davis.

He also commended the local guard unit for advocating for this project, and said he looks forward to seeing its completion.

Also included in the $768 million bill is a 2.7% pay increase for service members and reforms to criminal prosecution of sexual assault cases.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.