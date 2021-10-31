New master plan in store for Children's Discovery Museum

NORMAL — The Children’s Discovery Museum is preparing for its next decades of exhibits and projects with a new master plan.

The “Healthy Me!” exhibit, a first-floor medical installation, was unveiled this month and was the final exhibit outlined the current master plan.

More than a decade since that plan was implemented, the Normal Town Council will vote to start work on a new Exhibits Master Plan on Monday.

“Knowing that our museum is a much loved and much attended attraction” with more than 2 million visitors to date, “The town wants to keep our asset relevant,” said Town Communications Director Cathy Oloffson.

The master plan will help museum staff members keep the facility current, accessible and safe, as well as helping them secure grant funding, “making our taxpayer dollars go farther,” she said.

Having this “formal planning document is important to keep museum staff focused on a vision and to keep the museum current,” Oloffson said.

On Monday, the Town Council will consider a resolution accepting and authorizing a contract with JRA, an attraction design company based in Cincinnati. If approved, JRA will begin work in January to present a final Exhibits Master Plan in the spring.

The proposal from JRA includes professional planning services and is estimated to cost $45,000 plus expenses under $5,000. The master plan is part of the 2021-22 budget, not to exceed $50,000.

CDM staff considered four formal proposals from design companies and determined JRA best fit the plan’s needs, town officials said.

The Town Council is also expected to approve the 2022 calendar for meetings and approve an appointment to the Human Relations Commission.

