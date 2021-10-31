New master plan in store for Children's Discovery Museum

NORMAL — The Children’s Discovery Museum is preparing for its next decades of exhibits and projects with a new master plan.
The “Healthy Me!” exhibit, a first-floor medical installation, was unveiled this month and was the final exhibit outlined the current master plan.
More than a decade since that plan was implemented, the Normal Town Council will vote to start work on a new Exhibits Master Plan on Monday.
“Knowing that our museum is a much loved and much attended attraction” with more than 2 million visitors to date, “The town wants to keep our asset relevant,” said Town Communications Director Cathy Oloffson.
The master plan will help museum staff members keep the facility current, accessible and safe, as well as helping them secure grant funding, “making our taxpayer dollars go farther,” she said.
Having this “formal planning document is important to keep museum staff focused on a vision and to keep the museum current,” Oloffson said.
On Monday, the Town Council will consider a resolution accepting and authorizing a contract with JRA, an attraction design company based in Cincinnati. If approved, JRA will begin work in January to present a final Exhibits Master Plan in the spring.
The proposal from JRA includes professional planning services and is estimated to cost $45,000 plus expenses under $5,000. The master plan is part of the 2021-22 budget, not to exceed $50,000.
CDM staff considered four formal proposals from design companies and determined JRA best fit the plan’s needs, town officials said.
The Town Council is also expected to approve the 2022 calendar for meetings and approve an appointment to the Human Relations Commission.
Children’s Discovery Museum hosts Playla event
Larry Dietz and event chair Marlene Dietz, Charles and Preethy Edamala
Crystal Howard, Cheryl Magnuson
Bremer crew: Kim Hayes, Larum Dean, David Haynes
Beautiful Bremer watch and necklace for raffle
Chemberly Cummings
Pam and Herb Eaton, Kathleen Lorenz, Chemberly Cummings, Normal Mayor Chris Koos
Timothy Furman, Maura Freeman
Kris Williams, Brandy Maloney
Karen and Tony DeAngelis
Sharon Klingman, Anne and Steve Matter, Bill Klingman
Headphones for the silent disco
Jason Reif, Larry Dietz
Carole and Jerry Ringer
Robert Varney, Jane Pickering, Vicki Varney
Fun at silent disco
Larry and Laurel Schumacher, Tracie Henry, Crystal Howard
Leni Kuntz, Lilly Vore
Mike O’Grady, Charlie Moore, Normal Mayor Chris Koos
Heather Young, Christina Rogers
Dan Adams, Tim Norman, Kevin Birlingmair
Cat Woods, Chemberly Cummings
Gerry and Carol Chrisman, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth
Ashley Crain, Aly Hearn
Neil Finlen, Lori Laughlin
Lauren and Matt Lurkins
Jonell Kehias, Katie Mavros, Dan Adams, Cheryl Magnuson
Coleen Moore, Katie Norman
Cheryl Magnuson, Dan Adams
Bill Croff, Leann Seal, Colleen Reynolds
Byron Blotky, Patty Files
Dr. Dele Ogunleye, Cat Woods
Katie Mavros, Cheryl Magnuson, Christina Rogers, Jonell Kehias
Susan Saunders, Heather Young
Michelle Cope, Katie Mavros, Rhonda Massie
Bob and Julie Dobski
Kathy Jecklin, Tracy Patkunas, Stefanie Nelson, Teri Merna, Kristie Nelson, Paula Orgler
Hillarie Lanham
Nicole Hoffman playing with bubbles
Shelleigh Birlingmair, James Brown
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.