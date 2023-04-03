NORMAL — For the first time, a local committee's endorsements in Tuesday's election represent a new perspective: Illinois State University students.
Student Legislative Action Coalition (SLAC) is in its first official year as a group on campus, organizers said, and wants to help students get involved with advocacy in their community and the state. In the leadup to Tuesday's election, that has included working on endorsements with Responsible Cities political action committee, a nonpartisan group that endorses and supports local political candidates.
“Our mission is to advocate for student rights,” said Malia Pellgrini, SLAC's director of internal affairs.
Students, often living away from home for the first time, do not always know their legal rights when it comes to activities like voting or renting, she said. That is part of why SLAC has gotten involved with projects like advocating for bringing a grocery store to Uptown Normal and adding a 24-hour notice requirement for landlord visits to rentals in the town.
The group is nonpartisan and focused on advocacy, said Lawrence Landfair, SLAC’s executive director. There are a lot of political groups on campus, including student groups for both major political parties, but SLAC wants to focus on general advocacy on student-related issues.
“We really want to emphasize the ‘action’ in our name,” Pellgrini said.
As part of that, the group has been working with ISU administration and Normal town officials on its projects. The group is in its first academic year as an official registered student organization, after organizing over the summer through virtual meetings.
It feels good to be building up the group and getting it going, said Pellgrini, a sophomore. For Landfair, a senior, the work helps leave something for future students. Attendance at meetings and events has varied, organizers said, but can run upwards of 20 students for some meetings.
Members of the group visited Springfield during the veto session last semester, giving them chances to talk with state legislators and their staff. This was mostly about building connections and meeting politicians and others involved in governing and running the state.
“We were also able to fit in certain legislative issues that we’re passionate about,” Landfair said.
SLAC and Responsible Cities members started meeting over the winter as they seemed to have common goals and values, and from there got involved in the endorsement process, said junior Kerem Tasdan, SLAC’s external advocacy director.
“How can we have that student voice there in local elections?” he said.
For Responsible Cities, it was also a chance to bring in a different perspective and foster a sense of engagement among young adults, said Vicki Varney, president of the PAC. While there might be some topics where their interests do not overlap, she felt that both groups were looking for candidates who want to make the community a better place.
“We both wanted what was best for the community and we had more in common than not in common,” she said.
Students were represented on most of the PAC's endorsement panels, helping to write questions and talking with the candidates ahead of the endorsements, Tasdan said. Throughout the process, he felt the committee was respectful of the students’ perspectives.
“Our views and input as students was not just heard, it was acknowledged,” he said.
The collaboration united two groups that may normally not have much overlap. Responsible Cities PAC includes generally adults from the community and SLAC represents college students, many of whom are not originally from the area.
The students are an important part of the community while they are here, Varney said. While Responsible Cities is mostly only active around elections, she hopes members can continue to mentor the SLAC students.
Tasdan expressed hope that the new ISU group's activities could encourage more students to become involved in local elections. That could translate into a stronger connection between students and Bloomington-Normal, making them more likely to stay in the area after graduation, he said.
Students are sometimes seen as only temporary residents of the Twin Cities, Varney said, but that is not always the case.
“But we see that a lot of students come to Bloomington-Normal, see how wonderful it is, and stay,” she said.
