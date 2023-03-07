NORMAL — A new proposal has been submitted for a second cannabis dispensary in Normal following the town council's decision to reject another just over a month ago.
An application for a special use permit request has been submitted for an adult use cannabis dispensary called Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive, according to town documents.
The proposal was submitted by Mark Steinmetz of Scottsdale, Arizona, through his company, Illinois Health & Wellness LLC, which also has licenses available for the Decatur, Chicago, Naperville and Elgin regions.
Revolution Dispensary is a Chicago-based cannabis company with retail locations in four states. The company also runs a cultivation facility in Delevan, about 35 miles from Bloomington-Normal.
According to town documents, the location for the proposed dispensary would have no impact on the existing businesses nearby, including Gloria Jean's Coffee, Normal Maytag Coin Laundry and the McLean County Area EMS System.
The plan includes an "extensive" security system that will feature surveillance cameras, access control systems and intrusion alarms, according to town documents.
The dispensary would be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to town documents.
The applicant anticipates peak hours to be 4 to 7 p.m. during the week and 2 to 6 p.m. on weekends, with Fridays and Saturdays expected to be the busiest days.
The applicant expects to hire about 25 full- and part-time employees and anticipates serving around 250 customers per day, with 100 of those customers during peak hours.
Revolution Dispensary's plan complies with the dispensary-specific requirements, including a minimum of 75% of the floor area devoted to dispensing and sales activity.
The application for the special use permit request was filed to the town Feb. 10, four days after the the town council voted against a separate dispensary plan for High Haven.
High Haven was planned for 106 Mall Drive, the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden House restaurant, and was rejected after concerns of traffic congestion and the impact the store would have on families visiting stores nearby.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said he has talked with council members about having a formal discussion on policy, including how many dispensaries they would allow and guidelines for their locations. This would likely be a work session discussion for the council.
"I think it's probably a little more appropriate location than the one that we had trouble with in our last council meeting, but that's something I'm going to have to look at their application and see what the Zoning Board of Appeals does," Koos said.
This would be Normal’s second cannabis dispensary. The first, Beyond/Hello, opened in 2015 and initially sold medical marijuana.
Beyond/Hello has another location in Bloomington on Veterans Parkway.
The Bloomington City Council has also approved another adult-use dispensary at 1006 JC Parkway, near Walmart.
The applicant, Project Equity Illinois Inc., has yet to open.
The plan for the Revolution Dispensary will be brought up during the Normal Zoning Board of Appeals meeting at 5 p.m. March 16.