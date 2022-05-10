New Bloomington soccer complex could see summer construction

BLOOMINGTON — Construction could begin this summer on a new soccer complex on Bloomington's south side, following votes by the Bloomington City Council that cleared the path forward.

The council on Monday approved the annexation and site plan for the new complex, which does not yet have a title or name. It will be located on land north of West Hamilton Road and west of South Main Street, across the street from the Huck’s gas station.

The annexation agreement was with Sale Barn Properties LLC for approximately 46 acres of land. The land is owned by the Shirk family’s Sale Barn Properties and will be utilized by the Prairie Cities Soccer League (PCSL) and FC Central Illinois, a not-for-profit corporation that provides soccer leagues to about 2,000 local youth.

"This has been a long and winding path, and it probably took 15 years to get here but we still have work to do," said Jeremy Kelley, secretary of the PCSL and FC Central Illinois Executive Board. "We will need community support to get this across the finish line, so while we had a big hurdle yesterday, this is not the end of the path. We have quite a bit more to go."

Along with the annexation of the land, the council unanimously approved an ordinance for a site plan and variance for a “sports and fitness establishment” that will include the development of eight soccer fields on the land.

Presented on a smaller scale than a previous proposed development in Normal that failed to gain financial support in 2020, the new development would replace the Community Fields located at the corner of Ireland Grove Road and Glasson Street, near the Central Illinois Regional Airport, Kelley said.

The organizations have been practicing and hosting matches at the community fields, but their lease ends in December.

"They were looking at putting a very big complex together, and we would have been the biggest users of that, bringing people in from outside the community," Kelley said. "Unfortunately that fell through because the funding wasn't there, and we don't have the means to do that on our own."

Instead, Kelley said, they are working with Sale Barn to lease the land since they cannot afford to purchase it outright, and they plan to fund the development of the fields and facilities themselves through fundraising and other charitable donations.

Organizers are in the process of finalizing the construction plans and receiving a permit from the city, Kelley said, but development is expected to begin sometime this summer.

The complex will include two turf-based fields and two grass fields that will be lit and four other training fields. There also are plans to construct a concession stand and bathroom in a later phase of the project as well as connecting to the city’s sewer system and a storm water retention pond.

Kelley said the complex will be privately owned and not available to the public, but they will seize opportunities from other organizations like the Illinois High School Association and Special Olympics Illinois, or sports like football and lacrosse.

"We want to be good neighbors, but think of this like the Pony Field complex for example, a group that has their own fields," he said. "We'll take every effort we can to make those opportunities available to help the community."

