NORMAL — A proposal has been submitted for a new apartment complex near Raab Road and Linden Street in north Normal.

According to town documents, Ethos Design and Build has proposed to build the Archer Apartments complex on about 10 acres of land adjacent to Constitution Trail just north of Raab Road.

The preliminary development plans indicate that the complex will consist of six buildings — one two-story and five three-story — and a clubhouse. There are a total of 136 apartment units planned, which includes 102 three-bedroom units and 34 two-bedroom units.

The plans also include additional amenities like a fenced garden area, natural playground, fishing pier, large picnic patio and electric vehicle charging, according to town documents.

The apartment buildings will be made with a mix of horizontal and vertical siding with cedar fascia trim, black powder coated metal balconies and black windows and doors with trim that matches the adjacent siding, according to town documents.

Steve Lehman, founder of Ethos, said design is similar to their complex in Morton, and the exterior will be made to have a more modern look to draw interest from individuals, families and possibly Illinois State University students looking for off-campus options.

Ethos also has other multi-family housing projects in Champaign and Mahomet, according to the company website.

"There's a shortage of approximately 4,000 residences in the Bloomington-Normal area," Lehman told The Pantagraph. "It certainly would help alleviate some of that pressure and meet some of the demand, so we see an opportunity here."

Lehman said he and his family used to live in Normal and he understands the need in the short-term, but he does think this project will be viable in the long-term scope.

Lehman said he found the property after driving to visit some family members who live nearby the area and thought it was good location that was underutilized.

"It's a really discrete location and I think we will have a real healthy blend of different demographics," he said.

As part of the development, Lehman said they will also be tasked with improving and widening Raab Road near the complex and taking on the expenses to do so.

"I think it's really good for the neighbors and everyone passing by to have an extra lane in there for turning," he added.

Moving forward, he said they hope to start construction on the complex in August or September and finish the first two-story apartment building adjacent to Raab Road in May or June 2024, with the remaining buildings being constructed over the next year.

Prices for rent will start at $1,600 for a two-bedroom unit and $1,900 for a three-bedroom unit.

The Normal Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. July 6 in the council chambers for an annexation request to rezone the property to a medium density multi-family residential district (R-3A).

Ethos will also host a social open house with photos and plans, 5-6:30 p.m. June 28 at the Destihl Brewery & Beer Hall, 1200 Greenbriar Dr. in Normal.

21 photos from Children's Discovery Museum Supporter Thank You reception Beth Whisman, Sammi Kern, ISU President Emeritus Larry Dietz, Julie Dobski Mark Houska, Marlene Dietz, Dr. Holly Houska Amy Pitzer, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth Kim Schoenbein, Karen DeAngelis Tom Good, Bob Dobski Lynn and Neil Finlen Surinder and Narinder Sethi, Cindy Segobiano, Sonja Reece Dr. Tom Nielsen, Dave Selzer Barb Selzer, Dr. Kathy Bohn Jessica and Jaime Aranda Beth Whisman, Lauren Lurkins Paul Scharnett, Sammi Kern Mary Bennett Henrichs, Scott Henrichs Theresa and Joe Prosser Shari Buckellew, Beth Whisman Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Dr. Julie Dobksi, Dr. Larry Dietz Cindy and Mark Segobiano Neil Finlen, Steve Snyder Julie Dobski Marlene Dietz Dr. Larry Dietz Beth Whisman Bob Dobski