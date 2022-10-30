Meet the candidates for McLean County clerk

BLOOMINGTON — Election integrity and voter access are key issues to the candidates for McLean County clerk.

Kathy Michael, the incumbent Republican who has held the office for 12 years, said she is most proud of having no major complaints about election fraud, voter suppression or any such issues with her office.

Still, Democratic challenger Laura McBurney believes she can make voting access easier and more equitable. McBurney, who has never run for office and was inspired by the political action committee Run for Something, said she wants to have open conversations with the community about their voting concerns.

Her biggest concern is getting people to vote, she said.

After a candidate forum at Mt. Pisgah church on Oct. 4, McBurney said, a member of the public approached her. "She said, 'I can tell that you really want everyone to vote,' and I said 'I do.' I really genuinely care about that. And making it easy for people to vote," McBurney said.

Michael said her office is focused on transparency. "The more transparent we can be is the key. Especially now with social media and disinformation," she said. To do this, the clerk's office held two recent events, a public demonstration of voting machines and a public forum.

Michael said the clerk's office has never seen accusations of voter suppression "legally filed and processed against us." She said informal complaints come "very rarely, even verbally, and we address those right away."

She also said the clerk's office welcomes scrutiny.

"It's everybody's right to keep their eye on us," Michael said. She said if election officials avoid transparency and public scrutiny, "that's when the red flags should go out."

The clerk's office also handles issues related to vital requests, such as birth certificates and marriage licenses; property taxes; business services; and recording of real estate documents. The duties of the county recorder's office were absorbed by the county clerk's office after voters approved the merger in a 2012 referendum.

"You come to the clerk's office for your marriage license. We do liquor licenses," Michael said, "but not permanent ones — for mostly in the summer, when somebody wants to have a special event. We issue death certificates."

Michael said the office also works with the treasurer's office to send citizens their tax bills. She said her office's goal is to serve the people who elect her.

McBurney, who worked for State Farm as an office administrator and in customer service, said she is passionate about vital records.

"I am a weird, data-driven, detail-oriented type person that just things from history, old documents, things like that," McBurney said. "They just give me this kind of lifted feeling of joy."

She said she enjoys helping people with their familial and vital records like birth certificates and marriage licenses.

Election day is Nov. 8, and early voting is now open. McLean County residents outside of Bloomington can find more information about early voting at mcleancountyil.gov/1226/Elections. For Bloomington residents, information can be found on the Bloomington Elections Commission website at bloomingtonelectionsil.gov.