Meet the 2 Democrats and 2 Republicans facing off in the new 91st District

BLOOMINGTON — Four candidates, two from each major party, will square off in Tuesday's primary election, hoping to get one step closer to winning a seat in the Illinois General Assembly.

In the newly-drawn 91st District of the Illinois House, Karla Bailey-Smith and Sharon Chung, both of Bloomington, face off on the Democrat ballot. James Fisher of Hudson and Scott Preston of Normal vie for the Republican nomination.

The district underwent significant changes, geographically, during the most recent state remapping process. It now includes parts of McLean, Woodford, Tazewell and Peoria counties, stretching from Bloomington-Normal to just south of Peoria.

Currently, the 91st District is represented by Mark Luft, R-Pekin, who has held the seat since his election in November 2020.

When Luft was elected, the district included portions of Tazewell, Fulton and Peoria counties. The redrawn legislative maps moved its boundaries north of Pekin, away from Fulton County and toward Bloomington.

Candidates for the district that encases parts of two of the state's midsized cities have taxes and spending, agriculture and education high on their minds.

Karla Bailey-Smith, D-Bloomington

Bailey-Smith, a self-employed interior house painter, previously ran for the 88th District in 2020, falling to Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton.

Despite her first unsuccessful attempt at a statehouse seat, Bailey-Smith said she has also worked to advocate for issues at the state legislature, including the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in September 2021.

“We deserve a state representative who is active and engaged in our communities and who has taken the time to understand the needs and concerns of residents across the whole district,” she said. “I care about the people and organizations that have not been valued and have not been represented. I recognize that our previous elected officials have consistently voted against anything that costs money without considering the long-term benefits. I have a vision to value investment in our communities, or people, and to protect our natural environment while investing in a green future for Illinois.”

Bailey-Smith identified Illinois’ high property taxes coupled with low state contributions to public schools as one of the biggest problems facing the General Assembly. To solve this, she said, “we need to close loopholes that allow corporations and high earners to avoid contributing to the public good. We need to set more rigid tax liability structures for corporations so they cannot ‘bargain down’ their tax liabilities as easily.”

In office, Bailey-Smith said she wants to preserve Illinois’ place as an agricultural leader while taking steps to protect the environment and improve the economy by increasing local food production “and incentivizing cover crops, diversification and alley farming.”

Also among her top priorities, “I want to help working families by ending the ban on rent control and increase access to affordable child care, and I will continue to work to reduce gun violence in Illinois.”

Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington

Chung, an adjunct professor at Millikin University and professional classical musician and instructor, has served on the McLean County Board since her election in 2018.

During her time on the County Board, Chung said she has learned how to work with other elected officials to pass policy that helps her constituents while maintaining a balanced budget.

“I am not afraid to raise and ask tough questions on behalf of my constituents,” she said. “I have also been an advocate for openness and commonsense solutions, and I have worked hard to make fiscally responsible decisions for McLean County.”

Chung, who has lived in Central Illinois for 13 years, said her daughters were the reason she got involved in politics and at the forefront of her decision to run this year.

“I often think about the world that younger generations, which include my daughters and my students, will inherit,” she said. “I want it to be a safe, fair, and healthy place with plenty of opportunities to learn and prosper. There is still a lot of work to be done in that regard.”

Bringing down the state’s high cost of living “for working families and strengthening Central Illinois’ economy” and working to increase funding for local public schools, lower health care costs and reduce violence against women are among her priorities.

James Fisher, R-Hudson

Fisher, a retired farmer, served on the McLean County Unit 5 school board in the 1990s, was a 2016 delegate to the Republican National Convention and reached the rank of major during his time in the U.S. Army where he was an intel officer.

Fisher identified the most pressing issue facing the General Assembly as “taxes, taxes and more taxes,” as well as the state’s “problem with infringing on our constitutional rights …The Illinois government has a problem with an encroaching bureaucracy and it’s time someone took a stand against it.”

Fisher said he is seeking office because “for far too long politicians have failed the residents of Illinois … It’s time for leadership who won’t abandon their values when times get tough, and succumb to the pressure of the establishment, like all of my opponents will.”

If elected, he said he would work to reduce taxes, reduce government spending, enact term limits and “protect the rights of the people of Illinois by enacting laws that protect your first, second and many other amendment rights.”

He said given his military experience, “I can get things done,” and having lived on a farm for more than 30 years, he believes he knows “what’s best to support farmers and small business owners.”

Scott Preston, R-Normal

Preston, founder and president of the real estate investment company Preston Property Group, has served on the Normal Town Council since 2013 when he became the town’s youngest council member in history. He also serves on the board of directors for United Way of McLean County.

A Bloomington-Normal native, Preston said he believes limitless potential exists in this area, “But for too long, bad policy out of Springfield has hindered efforts to increase economic growth. We need leaders in Springfield who’ll keep taxes low, rein in spending, and take on corruption. As State Representative, I will bring a fresh perspective and problem-solving mentality to the issues our communities face every day.”

During his time on the council, Preston said he’s seen how a functioning government can solve problems for people, “which sometimes includes government getting out of the way.”

“I have shown a commitment to economic growth, keeping taxes low and promoting policies to ensure a high quality of life during my tenure on council,” he said. “I’m best equipped to bring a pragmatic, no-nonsense approach to the problems facing Illinois families, workers, job creators and taxpayers.”

Preston said the high cost of living in Illinois caused by inflation and high taxes is the biggest issue facing the General Assembly. Having seen others leave the state for opportunities elsewhere, Preston said he believes that should be a key focus in office, and he supports “pro-growth policies” aimed at reducing the financial burden.

“I want our state government to not hold us back or crush us,” he said, noting other priorities include rebuilding Illinois’ economy, investing in educational institutions and "defeating efforts to defund or lessen the powers of law enforcement."

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.