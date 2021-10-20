Meet-and-greet with Bloomington police chief is Oct. 27

Bloomington police chief Jamal Simington in an exclusive interview Friday with The Pantagraph outlined his vision and goals for the department.
BLOOMINGTON — The
Bloomi ngton Police Department has scheduled a "Meet the Chief" event next week with new Chief Jamal Simington.
The meeting is planned for next Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Government Center at 115 E. Washington St.
Bloomington city clerk Leslie Yocum, left, administers the oath of office to Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington on Friday, Oct. 1.
TIMOTHY EGGERT, THE PANTAGRAPH
In the press release announcing the event, Simington said the forum is a part of the department's goal to build partnerships in the community. It will also be a chance for Simington to introduce himself to the community.
Simington was sworn in Oct. 1,
coming to the position from the Illinois State Police.
Masks are required inside the Government Center.
