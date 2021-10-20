 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Meet-and-greet with Bloomington police chief is Oct. 27

  • 0

Bloomington police chief Jamal Simington in an exclusive interview Friday with The Pantagraph outlined his vision and goals for the department. READ MORE HERE.

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department has scheduled a "Meet the Chief" event next week with new Chief Jamal Simington

Trick-or-treat hours announced for Bloomington-Normal

The meeting is planned for next Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Government Center at 115 E. Washington St.

Simington is sworn in

Bloomington city clerk Leslie Yocum, left, administers the oath of office to Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington on Friday, Oct. 1. 

In the press release announcing the event, Simington said the forum is a part of the department's goal to build partnerships in the community. It will also be a chance for Simington to introduce himself to the community.

Bloomington police respond to shots fired Thursday night

Simington was sworn in Oct. 1, coming to the position from the Illinois State Police. 

Masks are required inside the Government Center. 

Ruling expected Friday in child sex case against ex-Bloomington instructor

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These cool fins act as feet for this grumpy sea toad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News