McLean, Tazewell county election officials to host election information session Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The county clerks from McLean and Tazewell counties will hold an event this weekend to help address misinformation about voting.

On Monday, McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael announced the election information session is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Eastland Mall, next to Kohl's. The mall is also an early voting location.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman, election staff and Democrat and Republican election judges will join Michael to help answer questions about elections, according to the announcement. The first hour will be a question and answer session, followed by time to talk directly with the election officials and volunteers. There will also be election equipment for display at the event.

The audience is limited to 40 because of the size of the space, and questions need to be submitted on the forms provided at the start of the event. Questions that are not answered during Q&A session will be answered online at the McLean County Clerk's website, mcleancountyil.gov/84/County-Clerk, within 48 hours.

Organizers of the event plan to wrap up promptly at 4 p.m.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election has started. Bloomington voters can vote early at the Bloomington Election Commission office at 121 N. Main St. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. McLean County voters besides Bloomington residents can vote early at the McLean County Government Center at 115 E. Washington St. in Bloomington from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Eastland Mall is open for early voting for all McLean County voters, including those who live in Bloomington, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, as well as expanded weekend and evening hours closer to the election.