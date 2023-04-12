BLOOMINGTON — Two memoranda of understanding, one to incentivize the recruitment of corrections officers in McLean County and one to encourage the hiring of experienced part-time corrections officers, will be up for county board approval on Thursday.

The initiatives come as the McLean County Sheriff's Office deals with a declining number of corrections officers, which has required significant overtime costs and inmate transfers.

McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said under the terms of the recruitment incentive, any corrections officer or staff member will receive $500 for recruiting a new corrections officer who completes his or her field training.

Recruiters will receive an additional $1,500 if that new corrections officer finishes his or her one-year probationary period, Lane said.

Any corrections officer who is hired in 2023 will receive a $2,000 loyalty bonus at the end of their probationary period.

Lane said these incentives will run until the end of the year.

The second memorandum of understanding will give part-time officers the opportunity to fill open slots full-time officers can't or won't pick up.

Lane said open overtime slots will be offered to union members first.

"Part-time officers will not be part of the collective bargaining unit," Lane said.

Overtime slots that aren't accepted will be offered to part-time officers. Lane added that McLean County currently has no part-time corrections officers.

In addition to the memoranda, the sheriff's office has lowered the age of service to 18 and advertised openings on the radio and billboards to recruit new officers.

The McLean County Jail, which currently is 24 officers short of operating at full capacity, already has taken emergency actions to ensure the safety of its officers and inmates.

Last month, the jail transferred about a quarter of its inmate population to the LaSalle County Jail at a cost of $45 daily per inmate.

Lane estimated that the transfers would be in place for about three months, which could cost the county over $200,000, not including transportation and health care costs for inmates.

The McLean County Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 400 of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

