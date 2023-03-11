BLOOMINGTON — Those involved in rural public transit for McLean County are getting ready for their yearly appropriations process for vital funding from the state.

The Downstate Operating Assistance Program provides operating funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation to public transportation providers for parts of the state outside the Chicago area.

The nonprofit Show Bus is the local provider for rural public transit in McLean County, while also covering DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, Logan, Macon and Mason counties.

“For people living in rural communities that don’t have access to a car, it’s a huge advantage,” said Jennifer Sicks, transportation planner at the McLean County Regional Planning Commission.

However, Show Bus cannot apply for the state funds directly. Rather, local governments have to be the applicants, which then allows Show Bus to receive the money, she said.

“Before I started with this, I had no idea the complexity of it all,” said Sicks, who is the coordinator for those applications through McLean County.

As part of the application process each year, planners must hold a public hearing. This year's is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Government Center in downtown Bloomington.

The funding through McLean County covers Ford, Livingston, DeWitt and Iroquois counties, along with the rural parts of McLean and Macon counties. The Show Bus service area stretches 150 miles from the Illinois River in Mason County to the Indiana border in Iroquois County, and it includes three of the four largest counties in the state: McLean, Livingston and Iroquois.

Show Bus has been allocated around $2.9 million in recent years through the program, though it does not normally realize that full amount because of match requirements, Show Bus Director Laura Dick said.

Show Bus has also received almost $500,000 a year for the McLean County application area through Federal Section 5311 funding for rural areas, Dick said. A multi-year contract provided through COVID-19 funding added $3.4 million in total and expires in June of next year.

How it started

Show Bus began in 1979 under the Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community but spun off into its own entity in 2009.

Urban transit systems, such as Connect Transit in Bloomington-Normal and Decatur Public Transit, also receive DOAP funds, but their goals and histories differ from rural public transit systems, Dick said. In urban areas, they were founded as ways to move large numbers of people efficiently. It is difficult to think of large metropolises like Chicago and New York without their public transit.

However, rural programs grew out of serving specific populations, like elderly people, disabled people and low-income people, she said.

“Rural (public transit) comes from a background of serving special populations,” Dick said.

That often includes getting people who do not have other means of transportation to places like grocery stores and medical offices for appointments, and the service is open to anyone.

Getting to meet those people is driver Corey Collins’ favorite part of the job, he said while making a stop in DeWitt County on Friday.

“You get to meet a lot of different people,” he said. “… It’s neat to see everyone’s individuality.”

How it's going

Ridership was heavily impacted by COVID, Dick said. Before the pandemic, Show Bus had around 130,000 riders a year in the area covered by the McLean County application. Now it has around 50-60% of that. That includes the impacts from the closure of two adult day centers in the coverage area during that time.

The state funding is a big deal for Show Bus and the populations it serves, Sicks and Dick said.

“(Losing it) would be serious for a whole lot of people,” Sicks said. “(…) A lot of this is about health care.”

That includes significant numbers of dialysis patients in Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston and Logan counties, Dick said.

Dick credited downstate state legislators for their work in making sure transit is supported outside of the Chicago area.

“We are incredibly fortunate in this state to have such strong support for public transit,” Dick said.

More information about Show Bus, including route schedules and information about scheduling rides, can be found at showbusonline.org or by calling 1-800-525-2454.

