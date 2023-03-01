BLOOMINGTON — So, how fast is your internet?

McLean County residents are being asked to take part in a survey about their home and business internet speeds, as well as their interest in expanded broadband.

The county is one of five across the state to participate in a community-based broadband expansion program called “Broadband Breakthrough,” according to a statement released jointly by the county government and regional planning commission.

The survey is the first step to securing state and federal funds to “vastly expand internet services and increase speeds” for rural McLean County, said Anthony Grant, county assistant administrator.

Officials say expanded broadband will benefit a variety of business and educational enterprises, but is also “a critical component for McLean County farmers to remain competitive” in terms of “smart agriculture.”

Residents can take the survey at https://go.illinois.edu/MC-Internet or fill out a paper copy at McLean County public libraries.

The survey ends March 31.

Questions can be directed to Grant at anthony.grant@mcleancoutyil.gov or 309-888-5110 or to the regional planning commission executive director Ray Lai at rlai@mcplan.org or 309-828-4331.

