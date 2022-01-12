McLean County Republicans to host breakfast event

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County GOP will host "Weighing in on the Judiciary," a breakfast event at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

The event will provide guests an opportunity to learn more about the importance of the judiciary elections and a preview of the upcoming election year.

Keynote speakers will include 11th Circuit Court Judge Carla Barnes, McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp and Associate Judge Amy McFarland. Barnes is looking to maintain her seat on the judge's bench, and Knapp and McFarland are seeking seats on the 11th Circuit Court. They will discuss the impact the judiciary has on the well-being of communities and the upcoming judicial elections.

Tickets are required in advance and may be purchased at mcleancountyrepublicans.org.

Contact communitynewsdirector@mcleancountyrepublicans.org or 309-948-5045 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

