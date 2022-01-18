McLean County Republicans to honor outstanding volunteer

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Republicans are accepting nominations for the Everyday Hero Award.

The honor recognizes outstanding volunteers who have demonstrated visionary thinking, servant leadership and passion for a nonprofit organization.

The 2021 award went to Mike Jones for his years of volunteer work for Western Avenue Community Center.

The winner will be honored at the annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on April 29 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington. A $500 grant will also be presented to a charity chosen by the award winner.

Visit mcleancountyrepublicans.org or contact everydayheroaward@mcleancountyrepublicans.org or 309-828-3506 for more information.

March 21 is the deadline for nominations. The awardee will be notified on April 4.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

