McLean County reports tax rebounds from COVID downturn, but effects linger

BLOOMINGTON — Two years into the pandemic, the lingering effects of state-issued mitigations and shutdowns on state and municipal revenues remains murky.

The American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed in March 2021, included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments, which reported more than $117 billion in revenue losses in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In McLean County and statewide, some of those revenues have returned and ARPA funds are being put toward projects and infrastructure investments that might not otherwise have been possible.

Illinois

With chronic fiscal problems that preceded the pandemic, there was no state in a worse position than Illinois to deal with its economic fallout.

As typically-reliable revenue streams from sales and income tax receipts dried up, state lawmakers in May 2020 approved a budget for fiscal year 2021 that authorized up to $5 billion in borrowing to make ends meet.

Of that, Illinois borrowed $3.2 billion from the federal government’s Municipal Liquidity Facility, a COVID-era lender of last resort for state and local governments in need of cash flow. Illinois was the only state to utilize the fund.

The borrowing plus better-than-expected revenues helped the state close a projected $3.9 billion budget shortfall in fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30 last year.

In fiscal year 2022, through ARPA, the state received $8.1 billion in federal stimulus funds while the economy grew at the fastest rate since 1984. This meant even more tax revenue into state coffers.

Of the stimulus funds allocated to the state, about $2.5 billion was spent in the current year's budget while about $2 billion was used to replace lost revenues. This leaves about $3.5 billion unallocated.

The Governor's Office of Budget and Management projected this week a $1.7 billion budget surplus for the current fiscal year and is projecting a surplus for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

"I think the state of Illinois is similar to many other state and local governments across the country that have seen revenue performance be better than expected," said Amanda Kass, associate director of the Government Finance Research Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago. "And so the surplus is largely a function of actual revenue performance exceeding estimates that were often taking a conservative view and being cautious about the impact of COVID on the economy."

Last month, Comptroller Susana Mendoza made the final payment on the state's MLF loan — two years ahead of schedule. Perhaps what's most telling is the state paid it down with soaring tax revenue, not federal relief dollars.

At the same time, the state has made a significant dent in its bill backlog. It is now about $2.9 billion, down from nearly $16.7 billion in 2017 and about $5.3 billion in July 2020.

Bloomington-Normal

The revenue loss felt in Bloomington-Normal was largely tied to programs that were cut in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and taxes related to entertainment and travel.

The Town of Normal saw about $6.4 million in revenue loss from the general fund in the fiscal year that spanned from April 2020 to March 2021, finance director Andrew Huhn said.

The parks and recreation and cultural departments bore the “lion’s share” of the loss, accounting for about $2.3 million of the total loss in the general fund because of cuts to programming at the height of the pandemic, he said.

The town's local hotel/motel and food/beverage taxes sustained significant revenue losses, down about 60% and 20%, respectively, from the previous fiscal year.

Bloomington Finance Director Scott Rathbun said the city had concerns related to hotel tax revenue as well, anticipating people would not jump back into traveling because of the pandemic. Low motor fuel tax revenue was also a concern with more people working from home.

In April 2020, the city estimated $1.5 million in home rule sales tax revenue but came in over budget with around $2.4 million. Since then, sales tax has steadily come in over budget every month by around $300,000 or more.

Huhn noted Normal expected income tax to drop given the “massive” layoffs in industries like hospitality, “But then we also saw a significant increase in staffing in health care, in grocery stores, so I think that just kind of offset in terms of the income tax flow.”

Normal’s state and local sales tax revenues had been expected to drop as well but stayed up about 3% and 4.3% respectively.

Because of revenue losses, the town took a conservative approach to the next fiscal year’s budget, cutting staffing in parks and recreation, avoiding transferring money out of the general fund and cutting grant opportunities like the Harmon Arts Grant.

Many of those cuts have been restored looking forward to the 2022-23 budget that council is expected to pass in March, which town officials say reflects the community in "growth mode."

“We really have kind of fully recovered in terms of COVID,” Huhn said. Despite lingering uncertainty related to the virus, "I think we have a pretty good economy going forward for sure.”

Bloomington braced for revenue shortfalls at the start of 2021, expecting lingering effects of the pandemic to dramatically cut tax revenues. Going into the next fiscal year, the city budget predicted a 3.7% loss in revenue, from $96.2 million to $92.6 million.

But, the projections didn’t factor in a few key components driving Bloomington’s local economy.

“Tax revenues are through the roof for this current fiscal year,” Rathbun said, noting despite the city reducing the budget from pre-pandemic levels, revenues are surpassing those reductions.

For fiscal year 2023, which starts in May, the city expects to bring in $107.6 million in revenue, an $8.5 million increase over the previous year. Around $5 million of that is being driven by new sources of revenue, such as cannabis and online retail sales, Rathbun said.

Since the initial “COVID year,” the hospitality industry has come back to some extent, bringing a return to local hotel/motel and food/beverages tax revenues.

Part of the economic recovery in both Bloomington and Normal has been supported by the development of Rivian Automotive, including the company’s new employees moving to the area and spending in the community, the finance directors said.

“Without a doubt we have a very strong local economy, not just because of Rivian, but State Farm, the universities,” Rathbun said. “We’re in a bit of a bubble, thankfully. I think that's insulated us a little from the impacts of COVID.”

Rathbun pointed to the federal government putting cash directly into the pockets of millions of Americans to jumpstart the economy coming out of the pandemic. Between the stimulus money and pent-up demand from stay-at-home mandates, Rathbun said sales tax bounced back quicker than expected.

Normal's proposed 2022-23 budget includes $9.3 million of the $10.8 million of American Rescue Plan funds allocated to the town. About $6.5 million will be used for roadwork and sewer infrastructure, Huhn said, which aligns with the results of a community survey conducted in the fall.

Without the ARPA funds, those projects, as well as funds going toward mental and behavioral health support, cybersecurity, broadband expansions and the Small Business Development Centers, “would’ve been more of a strain,” Huhn said. “ARPA funds are making those projects happen.”

McLean County

McLean County reported $6.9 million in lost revenue in 2020, and Administrator Cassy Taylor said the county is “still feeling the effects of the pandemic.”

To ease the financial strains from 2020, the county asked all departments to hold off on major purchases of more than $25,000 in 2021.

McLean County landed about $16.65 million in ARPA funds last July, and while the majority of that money is to be used for lost revenues, the county is able to spend some of the cash on projects that otherwise would not have been funded at the time.

This includes about $1 million spent on new election equipment just in time for the 2022 elections.

Another roughly $1 million will be spent on road and building upgrades to Comlara Park in Hudson.

McLean County also received $800,474 in federal funding earlier in 2020, which “helped with immediate expenses related to the pandemic,” Taylor said.

Those funds were spent on overtime expenses at the jail and mitigation expenses such as personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and technology equipment to allow employees to work from home.

Despite the surplus of about $10 million from the ARPA funds, McLean County will not know for certain whether it has healthily rebounded from the 2020 economic downturn until after the 2021 audit is complete, Taylor said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsey Watznauer Education Reporter Follow Kelsey Watznauer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sierra Henry Normal Reporter Follow Sierra Henry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today