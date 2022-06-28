McLean County readies for Primary Election Day

BLOOMINGTON — Primary Election Day has finally arrived in Illinois, and as early voting wrapped up, election officials were deep in preparations for a busy Tuesday.

“It’s set-up day, kind of like D-Day,” McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said on Monday. “But so far so good.”

The polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

The Republican primary for governor is among the key races to watch across Illinois as the follow candidates vie for the chance to take on incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November:

Darren Bailey of Xenia

Richard C. Irvin of Aurora

Gary Rabine of Bull Valley

Paul Schimpf of Waterloo

Max Solomon of Hazel Crest

Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg

Additionally, the statewide races for Secretary of State pit state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington against John C. Milhiser on the Republican ballot.

Four Democrats are vying to succeed longtime incumbent Jesse White:

Alexi Giannoulias of Chicago;

David H. Moore of Chicago;

Sidney Moore of Homewood;

Anna M. Valencia of Chicago.

In McLean County, a judgeship vacancy in the 11th Judicial Circuit is on the table following the retirement of Judge Paul Lawrence in November 2021. McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp and Associate Judge Amy McFarland face off on the Republican ballot with no Democratic candidates filed for the primary.

Newly-drawn state and congressional districts have brought out a slew of candidates in Central Illinois.

Four Republican candidates are up for the 16th Congressional District of Illinois:

Darin LaHood of Dunlap, who currently represents the 18th Congressional District;

Walt Peters of Rockford;

Michael Rebresh of Minooka;

JoAnne Guillemette of Rockford.

Farther south, two incumbents — U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Mary Miller of Oakland — will go head-to-head on the Republican ballot for the new 15th Congressional District.

Two Republicans and two Democrats will appear on primary ballots for the 91st District of the Illinois House:

Karla Bailey-Smith, D-Bloomington

Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington

James S. Fisher, R-Hudson

Scott Preston, R-Normal

Three Republicans hope to win a seat for the 87th District of the Illinois House:

Mary J. Burress of Pekin

William E. Hauter of Morton

Joe Alexander of Clinton

The 105th District of the Illinois House also has a slate of Republicans in the running:

Kyle Ham of Bloomington

Mike Kirkton of Gridley

Dennis Tipsword, Jr. of Metamora

Donald Ray Rients of Benson

Early voting

By early Monday afternoon, the McLean County County Clerk’s Office had collected approximately 1,334 early vote ballots and 720 vote-by-mail ballots, and the Bloomington Election Commission had collected approximately 1,845 early vote ballots and 776 vote-by-mail ballots, according to their respective websites.

Early voting, which has been open since May 19, has been “really slow, except for the last two or three days,” Michael said.

Voter turnout for primary and gubernatorial elections is typically lower than in presidential elections, and “the same is true for this one,” the County Clerk said.

“It certainly doesn’t indicate there will be a big turnout — could be wrong,” Michael said. “Everybody could show up tomorrow, but it seems like it will be 26% (like in 2018) or a little bit less. But that’s a pure guess.”

She also noted vote-by-mail has accounted for more ballots than previous primaries, with the expectation that those will increase with each election cycle as voters become more comfortable with voting that way.

When the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the early votes and vote-by-mail ballots will be counted first for the McLean County Clerk’s Office, followed by the day-of ballots.

The Bloomington Election Commission could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

