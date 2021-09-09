 Skip to main content
McLean County property tax payments due Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County second installment real estate tax bills are due Sept. 16. Payments not received or postmarked by this date are subject to the statutory interest penalty of 1.5% per month, according to a news release from the county.

Property tax payments are accepted at the Treasurer's Office in the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., room M101 in Bloomington. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A payment drop box is located by the East Street entrance of the building. Tax payments may also be paid at most local banks. Taxpayers should check with their bank to make sure they will accept the payments. Credit card and E-check payment options are also available in the office, online or by phone IVR. The taxpayer is responsible for the convenience fee charged by the processor.

Taxpayers may obtain a copy of their billing information at mcleancountyil.gov/tax or by calling 309-888-5180. Taxpayers who did not receive a bill because they are no longer escrowed or have moved must report the correct mailing address for their tax bill to the Supervisor of Assessments Office by emailing assessor@mcleancountyil.gov or by calling 309-888-5130.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Follow on Twitter: olivia___Jacobs.

