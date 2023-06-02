BLOOMINGTON — First installments for McLean County property taxes are due Monday, June 5.

Payments not received by the McLean County Treasurer & Tax Collector's Office or postmarked by June 5 will be subject to a 1.5% interest penalty, per Illinois statute.

Tax payments can be mailed or dropped off in person at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington, IL 61701. A payment drop box is located in the parking lot of the Government Center.

Tax payments can also be made at most local banks, but but taxpayers should confirm with their bank first.

Credit card and E-check payment options are available in the office, online or by phone. There is a convenience fee for card payments.

Contact 309-888-5180 or treasurer@mcleancountyil.go, or visit mcleancountyil.gov/tax for more information.

Contact 309-888-5130 or assessor@mcleanil.gov for questions regarding assessments.

Bloomington plants Arbor Day tree at Sheridan Elementary 'THE GIVING TREE' 043023-blm-loc-arborday5.jpeg 043023-blm-loc-arborday4.jpeg 043023-blm-loc-arborday3.jpeg 043023-blm-loc-arborday2.jpeg