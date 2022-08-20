McLean County property tax bills due Sept. 6

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County officials are reminding residents that their second property tax bills are due in two and a half weeks.

The second installment of property tax must be received by the county or postmarked by Sept. 6. Any payments made after the Sept. 6 deadline are subject to a 1.5% interest penalty each month, with no grace period before the penalty begins.

Tax payments can be mailed, paid online or paid at most local banks.

Payments are accepted at the Government Center in person or via the payment drop boxes at the East Street entrance of the building or by the Washington Street exit of the parking lot. The county treasurer’s office hours at the Government Center are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parcel information and payment options are available at mcleancountyil.gov/tax.

Taxpayers who have not received a bill may obtain a copy by visiting mcleancountyil.gov/97/Treasurer-Tax-Collector, emailing treasurer@mcleancountyil.gov or calling 309-888-5180.

Taxpayers who did not receive a bill because they recently purchased a property, are no longer escrow or have moved must report the correct mailing address for their tax bill to the Supervisor of Assessments Office by emailing assessor@mcleancountyil.gov or calling 309-888-5130.

McLean County taxpayers are being billed $375.7 million in 2022 compared to $364.1 million last year, an increase of $11.6 million or 3.19% over the prior year. The 2022 tax bill is for the 2021 assessment period.