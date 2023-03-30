BLOOMINGTON — As news of former President Donald Trump's indictment broke, leaders of McLean County's Republican and Democratic parties agreed on one sentiment: If Trump committed a crime, he should be held accountable.

Both also acknowledged that limited information was available Thursday evening, making it difficult to offer a full perspective on the situation.

Beyond that, their viewpoints diverged sharply.

McLean County Republican Party Chair Dennis Grundler said he saw a heavy dose of partisanship in the charges.

"I will say it just shows that the double standards are still very strong, that they would do stuff like that and they would never think about doing that to (former President) William Jefferson Clinton, and he did the same exact thing," Grundler said.

The charges against Trump remained under seal late Thursday, but the investigation centered on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. Trump has denied any wrongdoing; he called the indictment “political persecution.”

Some on social media in recent days have drawn comparisons between Trump's alleged hush money payments and Clinton's settlement with Paula Jones, an Arkansas state employee who accused the Democratic president of sexual harassment.

Clinton’s $850,000 payment to Jones in 1998 settled a civil lawsuit and was a matter of public record. The funds did not come from the government, nor did they amount to a campaign contribution.

Authorities say the payment in Trump’s case was through a shell company and reimbursed by Trump, whose company logged the reimbursements as legal expenses in the final weeks of his 2016 presidential campaign.

"I'm all for it if someone breaks the law, they need to be held accountable," Grundler said. "but why does it seem like it's only Republicans that are being held accountable?"

Because detailed information about the charges was not yet available, Grundler could not comment on specifics — but he said he was not against the indictment if evidence supported it.

"I'm for equal protection of the law and also for justice, so if he did something that's wrong, I'm all right with him being indicted," Grundler said. "I just wish it went every way, that's all."

McLean County Democratic Party Chair Patrick Cortesi said he believes Trump has been "skirting" the law for a while and it is time that justice was served.

"This country was founded on the rule of law, no matter how powerful a person is or thinks they are. No one should be above the law," Cortesi said. "So we'll let the process play out. I have faith and confidence in our judicial system to make this right, and if the indictment is proven correct, then I hope he will receive the justice that is deserved."

It's important for people to remember that the indictment is just the first step in a case against Trump, he said.

"We need to let the process play out; everybody's innocent until proven guilty," he said, "so even though we may not necessarily like a person, they're entitled to the same rules as everybody else."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

MORE COVERAGE:

Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.