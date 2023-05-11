BLOOMINGTON — An amended zoning ordinance that would set regulations for any carbon sequestration drilling project that may run through McLean County was approved by the county board on Thursday.

The McLean County Land Use and Development Committee discussed the possibility of carbon sequestration, which is the process of pulling carbon dioxide from the earth's atmosphere and storing it underground in an effort to reduce greenhouse gasses, in the county during its February and March meetings and recommended the text amendment in April.

Although the impact of the Heartland Greenway sequestration pipeline was discussed by county staff, McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said the ordinance has very little to do with the Heartland Greenway pipeline and more to do with any company coming forward with a sequestration project. The proposed 1,300-mile, $3.2 billion pipeline would carry liquified carbon dioxide from South Dakota to Illinois, where it would be stored.

"If any company wants to build a pipeline that intersects with McLean County, we would want to have the ability to ask questions and have the questions answered," Taylor said.

Application paperwork from Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC does not show the proposed pipeline cutting through McLean County.

However, sequestration drilling is permittable via special use in the county's agricultural and manufacturing zoning districts. It would not be a permitted use in any district.

Sequestration drilling would not be allowed in districts zoned residential or commercial in McLean County unless otherwise expressly permitted by other regulations in the ordinance.

As a special use request, any sequestration drilling proposal would be subject to a public hearing.

"We would have questions if (drilling companies) were proposing to put a well in any large populace near schools," Taylor said. "And so the document that is presented in the packet really is just the beginning of the conversation on (carbon dioxide) and allows the county to request a special use so there would be a public hearing and the ability for the public as well as the Zoning Board of Appeals to ask questions of these companies that come in."

The states producing the most carbon dioxide emissions States Producing the Most Carbon Dioxide Emissions Globally the US ranks 2nd in total and per capita carbon emissions US CO2 emissions continue to decrease despite population and GDP growth 15. New Mexico 14. Alabama 13. Arkansas 12. Texas 11. Oklahoma 10. Iowa 9. Kentucky 8. Nebraska 7. Indiana 6. Montana 5. Louisiana 4. Alaska 3. West Virginia 2. North Dakota 1. Wyoming