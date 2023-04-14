BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board on Thursday approved two measures incentivizing the recruitment of corrections officers, part of an effort to address staff shortages that forced the sheriff's office to send local jail inmates to another county.

One incentive awards $500 to any corrections officer or staff member who recruits a new corrections officer who completes his or her field training. Should that new recruit finish his or her one-year probationary period, the recruiter would receive an additional $1,500.

A $2,000 loyalty bonus also would be awarded to any corrections officer hired in 2023 who finishes his or her probationary period. These incentives run until the end of the year.

The second measure allows part-time corrections officers to accept shifts that full-time, unionized officers are unwilling to take. McLean County currently has no part-time officers at the jail.

As of last month, the McLean County Jail was down 24 corrections officers. This forced the jail to transfer about 50 inmates, or roughly a quarter of the total inmate population, to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.

This will cost the county $45 daily per inmate, plus transportation and health care costs.

As part of the consent agenda, the county board also approved a contract between the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 176 and the county's corrections officers and sergeants.

McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said some of the most significant changes were to the sick leave policy so it is more in line with the rest of the county.

"There was, most importantly, a 5% increase in pay for 2021, a 4% increase in 2022, 4% in (2023), 3.5% in (2024) and 3% in 2025," Lane said. "It's a little different in that usually our contracts are three-year contracts, but because this one took a while to get settled, it was good to have a five-year contract."

These pay changes will be retroactive for current employees.

