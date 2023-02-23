BLOOMINGTON — Although early voting for the April 4 election opened with a slow trickle of voters on Thursday, McLean County officials are anticipating a stronger turnout overall than in previous years, due to multiple contested races and a controversial education referendum.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said that by noon on Thursday, her five election judges had taken votes from 10 citizens. Since early voting starts 40 days ahead of an election, Michael said the first two weeks typically are very slow.

"That includes gubernatorial and presidential elections, too," Michael said.

She said the 2017 election had a 13% voter turnout in McLean County, the 2019 election had a 19% turnout and the 2021 election had a 20% turnout. However, the 2023 election is shaping up to be higher than that, she said.

The Bloomington City Council has contested races in two wards: Steven Nalefski and John Wyatt Danenberger are running in the fourth ward and Cody Hendricks and Jordan Baker are running in the sixth ward.

In Normal, six candidates are running for three open town council seats: council members Kathlee Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Stan Nord and challengers Marc Tiritilli, Andy Byars and Karl Sila.

Michael said there also are a number of contested school board races. In Unit 5 alone, nine candidates are vying for four open seats.

However, one of the most polarizing items on the April ballot is a referendum from McLean County Unit 5.

Following a failed property tax referendum in November, Unit 5 introduced a referendum that would set a higher levy for its education fund. Proponents say the measure would increase the amount of revenue going to the education fund by about $20 million and would allow the district to lower its bonds and interest levy.

McLean County is one of a handful of Illinois communities with two election authorities. The Bloomington Election Commission tabulates votes for Bloomington residents and the McLean County Clerk's Office tabulates votes for all other McLean County residents.

Luke Stremlau, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said one of the main questions his office has received so far is how the city's new ward maps, which take effect May 1, would affect the election, and who would be representing each voter.

"There's been a little bit of a question of, 'I was in this ward and now I'm in that ward, and what do I have to do,'" Stremlau said. "The answer is 'nothing,' and we'll take care of it after we re-precinct in the summertime."

Early voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 24; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 27; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 28 to March 31; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2; and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 3 at the Bloomington Election Commission office, 121 N. Main St., and the government center, 115 E. Washington St.

