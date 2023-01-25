McLean County judge dismisses lawsuit against Normal, town clerk

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by three prospective candidates for Normal municipal positions that are not set to appear on the spring ballot.

Eleventh Circuit Judge Mark Fellheimer determined that the claims filed on the candidates' behalf by former Republican attorney general candidate Tom DeVore against Normal's town government and Clerk Angie Huonker were not aligned with state and local law. At issue was whether the clerk was required to certify the candidates' petitions for the offices of town collector and town supervisor, two offices that are not part of Normal's government body, and town clerk, a position that is currently appointed.

“We are pleased the judge agreed with our legal team’s assessment,” said Normal Mayor Chris Koos in a news release issued after the ruling. “We are glad to put this issue behind us. This decision comes on the heels of the recent review of the Town’s budget which focuses on what our community wants us to focus on: improving infrastructure, paying down and restructuring debt and enhancing the quality of life in our community.”

DeVore could not immediately be reached Wednesday to comment on the possibility of an appeal. The plaintiffs were Amy Conklin, who sought the clerk position; Robert Shoraga, who sought the town supervisor position; and Charles Sila, who sought to run for town assessor.

Conklin and Karl Sila, son of Charles, appeared at the hearing and said afterward that they were disappointed in the ruling and plan to evaluate their options moving forward.

"I had kind of looked through it and I knew that this was a possible final decision," Karl Sila said. "We'll have to talk amongst ourselves if we think it's worth appealing, but this is not totally unreasonable."

The litigation stems from a long-running legal dispute that began last year regarding how to classify Normal’s form of government.

A group of residents calling themselves Citizens for a Better Normal sought to place a referendum on the November ballot that could have changed the makeup of the Normal Town Council. The group wanted to divide the community into districts, similar to Bloomington’s ward-based system, rather than electing council members at large.

State law allows for such ballot measures in communities that are classified as villages. Supporters of the referendum maintain that Normal meets those standards, specifically arguing that an incorporated town must elect a president, assessor, clerk and supervisor. Conklin, Shoraga and Sila filed their nominating papers after Normal’s board of electors found, and a McLean County judge agreed, that the community is an incorporated town.

On Wednesday, the town and Huonker were represented by Michael Kasper of Chicago, who was previously hired to review the petitions and initially determined that each position is "non-conforming" with the town's municipal code. He was joined by attorneys Allen Wall, Jason Guisinger and the town's corporation counsel, Brian Day.

The town's attorneys argued that the case revolves around two issues: whether the plaintiffs have a unequivocal right to run for the three positions and the duty of the clerk to file the candidate petitions. They said the petitioners could not show they had an unequivocal right to have Huonker certify their nomination papers.

Attorneys spent much of the roughly three-hour hearing discussing the nuances of state municipal code and how Normal's form of government aligns with it.

As for Huonker's role, Kasper said the town clerk was using her discretion, as allowed under the law, when she did not certify the nominating papers, and that alone defeats the reasoning for approving the candidates' nominations. DeVore argued that the petitions conformed with state election code, and so Huonker was required to certify them.

During his ruling, Fellheimer said there is more to becoming a candidate then just submitting nominating petitions for an office.

If the town is wrong and should be electing the positions, then that's a different question and not about just submitting nominating petitions, Fellheimer said.

"I look at it like submitting briefs to the Appellate Court (and) lawyers have certain technical rules that they must follow," Fellheimer said. "That's (how) I look at the town clerk as she's taking the petitions and making sure they complied."

"I do agree with the town. Clearly just because someone shows up with nominating petitions to run for an office doesn't automatically mandate that she certified those petitions. There's more to it than that," Fellheimer added.

Photos: Normal West vs Lincoln boys basketball