McLean County Health Board recesses to Monday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board of Health will reconvene on Monday to resume its Thursday meeting after not having quorum on Thursday.
The board was planning to hear from McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight on the department's plan for pandemic response next year. This week has been busy in pandemic news, including the Illinois Department of Public Health's decision to centralize contact tracing.
Three contracts for COVID-19 grant positions were on the agenda for Thursday night. The contracts are updates to the former contact tracer contracts, McKnight told the Pantagraph in an email on Thursday.
The board will reconvene directly following the County Board Health Committee meeting on Monday in the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. The committee meeting is at 4:30 p.m. in room 400.
