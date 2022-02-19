McLean County groups host talk on new act that ends cash bail

BLOOMINGTON — Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal held an online workshop Saturday morning to help people defend the Pretrial Fairness Act, a provision of the SAFE-T Act that will eliminate cash bond in Illinois by next year.

Olivia Butts, organizer with the BLM chapter, told The Pantagraph before the meeting that cash bail disproportionally affects poor people and Black people, adding, “the bottom line is you shouldn’t be incarcerated solely because you can’t pay your bond.”

Butts said people are still deemed innocent before proven guilty of a crime, but only those who can afford bonding out — whether for $500 or $50,000 — can access pretrial release.

If they can’t get bail, defending themselves and keeping their personal lives in order becomes more difficult, Butts said.

She added it’s expensive for people in jail to coordinate everything they need to do, from making phone calls, talking to a lawyer, to making car payments on time.

People without the cash to bond out are three times as likely to become imprisoned and they’re sentenced to twice as much time, the organizer said citing information from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

The purpose of Saturday's meeting was to reinvigorate the conversation on what ending cash bond will do, Butts said, and how they will continue to support the act until it goes until effect.

Kate Brunk, director of Labyrinth Made Goods at YWCA McLean County, co-hosted the Zoom forum, along with Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal.

Brunk explained that starting Jan. 1, 2023, judges in Illinois can no longer use money bonds to keep people jailed, and will instead have to determine whether or not someone is a threat to society.

“It won’t just be based on whether or not you can pay a fee to get out,” Brunk said.

People will be released with or without conditions, or they will still be jailed without bond, she said, “and that’s what already is happening in our state.”

Locked up in McLean County

A man who wished to be identified only as "V" shared his experience being held for 19 months at the McLean County jail. He said he was charged with a nonviolent offense, with his bond set at $250,000.

"V" said there was no way he could afford to bond out. If he had that time back before his trial, he said he could have kept his job, gotten closer to his children and accessed support.

He also discussed with Butts the extreme costs of being able to keep his support system. He said phone calls are $3.75 for 15 minutes, or $7 for as much time on video.

“By the time you even have a chance to have a conversation, your time's up,” he said. “So yes, it's very stressful.”

He said some people he was jailed with who had similar charges got smaller bonds, and others with less serious charges had high bonds. "V" said on average, people are being held in jail for at least a year before their trial.

“Your continuances go from 45 days to 65 days,” he said. “That one continuance is three months long. Before you even get a chance to even see a lawyer, just three months have gone past.”

Case against cash bond

Briana Payton, policy analyst with the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice, said at the meeting that times have changed since the summer of 2020. She said criminal justice reform is now being used as a scapegoat for larger systemic issues, including lack of jobs, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and systemic disinvestment.

Illinois Republicans in the state House have called for repealing the SAFE-T act. Payton added some Democrats in Illinois are starting to change their tune after getting calls about crime and carjackings.

“People who were yelling 'Black Lives Matter' a year and a half ago are now saying something totally different,” she said.

Payton also said jail should not be where people receive treatment for mental health or substance use issues.

“Jails exacerbate problems; they can’t exacerbate problems and solve them at the same time,” she said.

Payton contested Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s claim late last year that pretrial release is driving violence in the Windy City. The policy analyst cited a 2019 Chicago Sun-Times report that found 99.8% of people with felony offenses who bonded out before trial did not receive new charges of gun-related violent crime while their cases were pending.

“Taking away someone's liberty before they've been convicted is a very serious thing,” she said. “It should not be done lightly or liberally.”

Payton advised people who want to support the Pretrial Fairness Act to write or call their legislatures.

Inspiring change

"V" said he has to speak up for others who can’t. While "V" was in the McLean County Detention Facility, Butts said he passed on names of those who needed money for bail or video calls to the BLM branch.

"V" said: “Imagine a total stranger just walking up to you and be like, ‘Hey, have your family to call this number’, and someone's going to help you get in contact with them and see a grown man cry because he gets a chance to talk to their daughter on her birthday because you can't afford to call them any other time.

“It’s moving.”

He said the support was inspiring to him, and 2020 demonstrations outside the county jail were “energetic.”

“I can honestly say some of the people BLM have bonded out, that I helped bond out, are still currently working, they have their own apartments, they have their own cars,” "V" said.

“So change happened. It definitely did, and I watched it.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

