BLOOMINGTON — McLean County officials are giving developers of three wind farm projects until March 16 to cover delinquent decommissioning costs.

Following Thursday's county board meeting, McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said three projects are past due on these obligations: two projects from Houston-based EDP Renewables and one from Invenergy LLC.

One of these projects is three years past due, one is two years behind and one is one year behind. Although Taylor did not disclose the total amount each developer was past due, prior escrow agreements have put decommissioning costs at $25,000 per wind turbine.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said the county's role in wind farm projects is issuing special use permits and protecting farmers and land owners. But after dealing with issues of delinquency for over a year, McIntyre said the time was right to ensure money was secured to remove wind towers.

"McLean County has always been known for honorably fulfilling our end of the contract and we expect all other companies to do likewise," McIntyre said.

In 2021, the county accepted a proposal from Invenergy and Sapphire Sky Wind Energy LLCs to build 64 wind turbines in the southeast corner of McLean County. The 250-megawatt wind farm was estimated to power about 80,000 home annually.

Invenergy also was responsible for a wind farm project in Chenoa and Lexington.

EDP Renewables operates the two-phase Twin Groves farms, which consists of the Old Trail and High Trail wind farms in eastern McLean County.

Should the developers remain delinquent by the March deadline, McIntyre said the county board will go through its legislative process to determine the next course of action.

The states that produce the most renewable energy States That Produce the Most Renewable Energy Renewables account for a growing share of US electric power generation TX WA CA and OR are the leading producers of renewable energy 15. Nebraska 14. Alaska 13. Colorado 12. North Dakota 11. Oklahoma 10. California 9. Kansas 8. Montana 7. Iowa 6. Oregon 5. Washington 4. Idaho 3. Maine 2. South Dakota 1. Vermont