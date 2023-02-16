BLOOMINGTON — McLean County officials are giving developers of three
wind farm projects until March 16 to cover delinquent decommissioning costs.
Following Thursday's county board meeting, McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said three projects are past due on these obligations: two projects from Houston-based
EDP Renewables and one from Invenergy LLC.
One of these projects is three years past due, one is two years behind and one is one year behind. Although Taylor did not disclose the total amount each developer was past due, prior escrow agreements have put decommissioning costs at $25,000 per wind turbine.
McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said the county's role in wind farm projects is issuing special use permits and protecting farmers and land owners. But after dealing with issues of delinquency for over a year, McIntyre said the time was right to ensure money was secured to remove wind towers.
"McLean County has always been known for honorably fulfilling our end of the contract and we expect all other companies to do likewise," McIntyre said.
In 2021, the county accepted a proposal from Invenergy and Sapphire Sky Wind Energy LLCs to build 64 wind turbines in the southeast corner of McLean County. The 250-megawatt wind farm was estimated to power about 80,000 home annually.
Invenergy also was responsible for a wind farm project in Chenoa and Lexington.
EDP Renewables operates the two-phase Twin Groves farms, which consists of the Old Trail and High Trail wind farms in eastern McLean County.
Should the developers remain delinquent by the March deadline, McIntyre said the county board will go through its legislative process to determine the next course of action.
The states that produce the most renewable energy
Photo Credit: Jim Cork / Shutterstock
Since President Joe Biden and a new Congress took office earlier this year, federal policymakers have been working to speed up the U.S. transition to clean and renewable energy sources. One of Biden’s first actions in office was to rejoin the
Paris Climate Accord, the 2016 agreement in which countries pledged to significantly reduce their CO2 emissions. The Biden Administration followed this up with aggressive carbon reduction targets and the American Jobs Plan proposal, which includes provisions to modernize the power grid, incentivize clean energy generation, and create more jobs in the energy sector. Much of Biden’s agenda builds on prior proposals like the Green New Deal, which would achieve emissions reductions and create jobs through investments in clean energy production and energy-efficient infrastructure upgrades.
The transition to renewables has taken on greater urgency in recent years with the worsening effects of climate change. Carbon emissions from non-renewable sources like coal, oil, and natural gas are one of the primary factors contributing to the warming of the atmosphere, and climate experts
project that to limit warming, renewable energy must supply 70 to 85% of electricity by midcentury.
Renewable energy still represents less than a quarter of total annual electricity generation in the U.S., but the good news is that renewable energy has been responsible for a steadily increasing share of electricity generation over the past decade. Most of the upward trajectory comes from exponential growth in the production of solar and wind power. In 1990, solar power generated only 367,087 megawatt-hours of electricity, while wind power was responsible for 2,788,600 megawatt-hours. Since then, technological improvements and public investment in wind and solar helped lower costs and make them viable competitors to non-renewable sources. By 2020, solar production had reached 89,198,715 megawatt-hours, while wind produced 337,938,049 megawatt-hours of electricity.
Shutterstock
Renewables account for a growing share of US electric power generation
But this evolution is uneven across the U.S., a product of differences in states’ economies, public policy toward renewables, and perhaps most importantly, geographic features. Even among states that lead in renewable energy production, these factors contribute to different mixes of renewable sources. For instance,
Texas—the nation’s top producer of renewable energy—generates most of its renewable electricity from wind turbines. Runner-up Washington and fourth-place Oregon take advantage of large rivers in the Pacific Northwest to generate more hydroelectric power than any other state. And California, which is third in total renewable production, has been a long-time leader in solar energy thanks in part to an abundance of direct sunlight.
TX WA CA and OR are the leading producers of renewable energy
Meanwhile, states that lag behind in renewable generation include several states without the size or geographic features to scale up production, like Delaware, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, along with states whose economies are more traditionally dependent on fossil fuels, like Mississippi and Alaska.
To determine the states producing the most renewable energy, researchers at
Commodity.com used data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to calculate the percentage of total electricity generated from renewable sources. Renewable energy sources include: wind, solar, geothermal, biomass, and hydroelectric. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater five-year growth in renewable electricity production, between 2015 and 2020, was ranked higher.
Here are the states that produce the most renewable energy.
15. Nebraska
Photo Credit: Tami Story Photography / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 28.9% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +115.7% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 10,648,740 Largest renewable energy source: Wind
Shutterstock
14. Alaska
Photo Credit: Roman Sorokin / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 30.8% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +8.3% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 1,931,545 Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric Conventional
Shutterstock
13. Colorado
Photo Credit: Bogdan Denysyuk / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 30.9% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +77.4% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 16,724,964 Largest renewable energy source: Wind
Shutterstock
12. North Dakota
Photo Credit: northlight / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 38.1% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +87.0% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 16,084,768 Largest renewable energy source: Wind
Shutterstock
11. Oklahoma
Photo Credit: Bob Pool / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 39.7% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +91.9% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 32,687,539 Largest renewable energy source: Wind
Shutterstock
10. California
Photo Credit: Virrage Images / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 42.6% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +38.9% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 82,239,832 Largest renewable energy source: Solar Thermal and Photovoltaic
Shutterstock
9. Kansas
Photo Credit: Kyle T Perry / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 44.2% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +117.6% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 24,117,519 Largest renewable energy source: Wind
Shutterstock
8. Montana
Photo Credit: Flaxphotos / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 59.4% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +16.8% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 13,872,119 Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric Conventional
Shutterstock
7. Iowa
Photo Credit: Jim Cork / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 59.4% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +85.6% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 35,437,099 Largest renewable energy source: Wind
Shutterstock
6. Oregon
Photo Credit: steve estvanik / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 67.5% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +9.5% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 42,928,468 Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric Conventional
Shutterstock
5. Washington
Photo Credit: Nick Fox / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 75.0% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +5.6% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 87,109,288 Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric Conventional
Shutterstock
4. Idaho
Photo Credit: Charles Knowles / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 76.1% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +15.0% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 13,456,149 Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric Conventional
Shutterstock
3. Maine
Photo Credit: Danita Delimont / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 76.7% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: -1.7% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 7,674,956 Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric Conventional
Shutterstock
2. South Dakota
Photo Credit: marekuliasz / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 80.5% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +55.0% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 11,388,457 Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric Conventional
Shutterstock
1. Vermont
Photo Credit: Colin D. Young / Shutterstock
Percentage of electricity generated from renewables: 99.9% 5-year change in renewable electricity production: +9.0% Total electricity generated from renewables (MWh): 2,155,177 Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric Conventional
Shutterstock
