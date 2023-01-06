McLean County gets 'StormReady' designation

BLOOMINGTON — Emergency officials in McLean County were honored this week for their storm-readiness certification with the National Weather Service.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency Director Cathy Beck said the NWS office in Lincoln formally presented the "StormReady" accreditation during the county’s Justice Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Beck said it’s a first for the county; it’s also something she’s wanted to do for a while, but had trouble finding the time. She said her agency’s assistant director, Josh Walker, took up the initiative and got the documentation in order.

Beck said she was excited and proud that the county finished the program. The most challenging part, she said, was meeting requirements for the promotion of public readiness. Beck said her agency is attending community events and using its Facebook page a lot.

In addition to public awareness, the NWS website states the voluntary "StormReady" program calls on communities, universities, government sites and commercial enterprises to create a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center; offer to the public several methods of receiving severe weather warnings and forecasts; establish a system that monitors local weather conditions; and develop a formal hazardous weather plan that trains severe weather spotters and holds emergency exercises.

Beck said COVID made it difficult to hold their yearly severe weather spotting classes. She noted their spotters, who are all volunteers, must retake the class every other year.

Dates for future weather spotting classes have not yet been announced.

Weather spotting tasks are a lot for EMA staff and volunteers, the director said, “because storms don’t come during workdays when you’re sitting at a desk.”

She counted 25 community coordinators who work with the county and at least 100 observers on severe weather spotting.

Ed Shimon, warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS Lincoln, presented the StormReady title to Beck. Recognizing that McLean County is the largest in the state by surface area, he told The Pantagraph that becoming StormReady is imperative for public safety.

Shimon said Beck and Walker are effectively using the StormReady program. As the NWS office in Lincoln issues warnings and statements, he said McLean County EMA coordinators take action by quickly relaying that information.

Illinois State University and the Central Illinois Regional Airport have already been certified as StormReady by the NWS. Other nearby counties that are certificated include Tazewell, Piatt and Woodford.

Shimon said McLean County in November became the 35th in Illinois to receive this designation. A total of 36 counties in the state have been deemed StormReady.

Photos: Storm damage at former Pla-Mor Lanes 010423-dec-web-plamor_01.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_02.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_03.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_04.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_05.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_06.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_07.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_08.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_09.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_10.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_11.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_12.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_13.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_14.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_15.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_16.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_17.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_18.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_19.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_20.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_21.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_22.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_23.JPG 010423-dec-web-plamor_24.JPG