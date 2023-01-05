McLean County committee OKs energy-use audits for Ameren program

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County officials want to participate in an energy efficiency program run by Ameren Illinois, but to do so, the county has to conduct energy audits on four of its buildings.

The McLean County Property Committee voted to participate in the program Thursday by authorizing audits on the McLean County Nursing Home, 901 N. Main St., Normal, and the McLean County Health Department building, 200 W. Front St.; the Law and Justice Center, 104 W. Front St., and the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., all in Bloomington.

The audits will be conducted by Smart Energy Design Assistance Center, which is operated by the University of Illinois. SEDAC then would report energy-conserving measures that would lower the operating costs of each building.

McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said once the reports are compiled, she hopes Ameren will have a list of ideas on how to reduce energy consumption in each building.

"Our goal is to have that incorporated into our five-year plan so that in the future when we are looking at energy consumption, that we are using taxpayer dollars in the best way possible," Taylor said.

Ameren would provide the funding to the county to pay for the audits, which will cost about $7,500 apiece.

According to budget reports, the county allocated about $2.1 million for operations and maintenance for the Law and Justice Center in fiscal 2022, about $621,000 for the nursing home and about $520,000 for the Government Center. Operations expenses for the health department building could not be found on county budget reports.

The proposal now will be taken to the McLean County Board for a full vote at an upcoming meeting.

Taylor said the county has contracts through its electricity vendor for green energy but there currently are no renewable energy resources at any of the four facilities.

